New Investigation Reveals: Dozens of ICE Agents Accused of Assault, Sexual Abuse, and Bribery Since 2020

Allegations of misconduct among US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have come to light, exposing a troubling pattern of abuse, corruption, and lawlessness within the agency since 2020.

At least two dozen ICE employees and contractors face criminal charges, with incidents ranging from physical assault and sexual abuse to bribery and misuse of authority. These revelations raise questions about oversight, vetting, and the culture fostered within the agency amid its rapid growth.

Nearly 24 ICE agents and several with hard cases

The Associated Press conducted a comprehensive review of public records, uncovering that since 2020, more than 17 ICE employees and contractors have been convicted, with six still awaiting trial. Nine have faced recent charges, including an agent accused of assaulting a protester near Chicago last month.

Several of these cases involve serious allegations of physical violence, sexual misconduct, and corruption. One of the most disturbing stories involves a veteran ICE official who reportedly physically assaulted his girlfriend over the years.

A judge described him as a 'volatile and violent individual.' ICE has not commented on his case, but it underscores concerns about the agency's internal culture.

Another case highlights the vulnerability of detainees and the potential for abuse. A Louisiana-based ICE contractor pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a detainee over five months, instructing other detainees to act as lookouts.

Such misconduct is not isolated.

'Free rein, and they think they're invincible'

Many cases involve ICE officials using their authority for personal gain.

In Houston, a deportation officer was indicted for accepting cash bribes from bail bondsmen in exchange for removing detainers placed on clients. The officer was suspended before his arrest and remains on trial. Similarly, a supervisor in New York provided confidential information for gifts, reinforcing concerns about a widespread culture of corruption.

Some employees exploited resources or credentials when caught in criminal activities. In 2022, ICE supervisor Koby Williams was arrested while attempting to meet a supposed 13-year-old girl.

Williams drove a government vehicle filled with cash, alcohol, pills, and his badge, claiming he was there to 'rescue' the girl, a lie that led to his conviction and imprisonment. His case exemplifies how the authority granted to ICE agents can become a tool for misconduct.

Several cases have attracted media attention and raised alarms about the agency's conduct outside the courtroom. Last month, ICE agents involved in fatal shootings in Minneapolis and Los Angeles prompted scrutiny from local authorities.

In Minneapolis, officers shot two protesters, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, during protests. In Los Angeles, an off-duty ICE agent fatally shot Keith Porter on New Year's Eve.

Local communities and advocates express concern over the aggressive tactics used by ICE agents.

Gil Kerlikowske, former commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, warns that ICE agents are 'vulnerable to unnecessary use of force issues,' given their frequent enforcement actions in public spaces amid protests. The agency's rapid expansion, he suggests, could worsen these problems.

But they're growing, and more to come to immigrant communities

In less than a year, ICE expanded to over 22,000 employees, more than doubling its size. Experts warn that such rapid growth, combined with weakened oversight, could lead to an increase in misconduct. The Border Patrol's history offers a cautionary tale. Between 2004 and 2011, the agency doubled in size and grappled with widespread corruption, abuse, and misconduct.

David Bier of the Cato Institute predicts that ICE's misconduct could become a 'countrywide phenomenon,' as more agents are recruited and entrusted with extraordinary powers over vulnerable populations.

Across America, stories of misconduct continue to surface. In Cincinnati, Samuel Saxon, a 20-year veteran, was jailed for attempting to strangle his girlfriend. The abuse was longstanding, resulting in fractured bones and internal bleeding. ICE officials confirmed he is considered absent without leave.

In Minnesota, Alexander Back, an ICE employment eligibility auditor, was arrested in November while attempting to meet a '17-year-old prostitute.' He has pleaded not guilty to attempted enticement.

Meanwhile, Guillermo Diaz-Torres was found passed out drunk after a shift at a detention centre in Illinois. His arrest for DUI revealed a vehicle with a government firearm, raising concerns about misconduct during routine operations.

Abuse, sexual misconduct, and exploitation

The review also uncovered cases involving sexual abuse and physical violence. An ICE contractor in Louisiana pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a detainee, engaging in encounters over five months. In Texas, a top official at an ICE facility was sentenced to probation after grabbing a detainee by the neck and slamming him into a wall.

Such cases highlight a disturbing trend of abuse within detention facilities. They also underscore the risks faced by the most vulnerable—detainees often in a powerless position, subjected to mistreatment by those sworn to protect and enforce.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) insists that misconduct isn't widespread.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said ICE 'takes allegations of misconduct by its employees extremely seriously.' She added that most new hires come with vetted backgrounds, many from other law enforcement agencies.

Yet, critics argue the agency's culture has long tolerated, if not enabled, such misconduct.

The emboldening of agents under policies asserting 'absolute immunity' and the weakening of oversight mechanisms are concerns echoed by experts.

Kerlikowske warns that once employees are hired and trained, removing problematic individuals becomes difficult, and 'there will be a price to be paid later down the road by everyone.'

Originally published on IBTimes UK