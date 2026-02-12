As debates over artificial intelligence continues to heat up, the road to AI domination is no longer simply run from Silicon Valley. It now travels through secure military servers, United Nations chamber and data centres in northern Europe.

At a recent event at the White House in Washington, the US Department of Defence reportedly pressed leading artificial intelligence companies to make their most advanced systems available on classified government networks. Officials argued that faster and more capable tools could prove decisive in future conflicts.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, Pentagon Chief Technology Officer Emil Michael asked top generative AI firms, including OpenAI and Anthropic, to ensure their strongest models can operate in both classified and unclassified environments. Defence leaders believe rival powers are moving quickly to integrate AI into their military systems and that limiting access to top-tier tools could leave the United States exposed.

The push reflects a growing sense of urgency inside the Pentagon. Military planners increasingly view AI as essential for analysing intelligence, tracking threats and supporting real-time decision making. In their view, delays in adopting advanced systems could have serious consequences for both troops and civilians.

Why the Pentagon Wants Deeper AI Access

Pentagon officials have framed the effort as a matter of national defence. Reports indicate the Department of Defence has been urging companies to expand access to their systems within secure government networks so they can be used for classified missions.

'[The Pentagon] is moving to deploy frontier AI capabilities across all classification levels', an anonymous official told Reuters.

US officials are concerned that rival nations are investing heavily in AI for surveillance, cyber operations and weapons development. In that context, they fear keeping the most advanced systems confined to commercial settings could slow military readiness.

At the same time, the move raises questions about oversight. Technology companies have built safeguards into their systems to prevent misuse. Expanding their use within classified networks could reduce external scrutiny, even if internal controls remain in place.

At present, Anthropic is the only AI company whose systems are available in classified environments through third parties. Even so, the US government remains bound by the company's usage policies and does not have unrestricted access.

For many people, the debate may seem remote. Yet decisions taken now could shape how AI is used in warfare, intelligence gathering and crisis response. Some AI experts have warned about the risks of errors, including systems generating false but convincing information. In high-stakes military settings, such mistakes could have deadly consequences.

It remains unclear when or how the Pentagon would roll out advanced AI tools across classified networks.

United Nations Calls for Scientific Oversight

While Washington accelerates its AI plans, the United Nations is urging caution. The International Institute for Sustainable Development reported that Secretary General António Guterres has proposed appointing experts to a new international scientific panel on artificial intelligence.

The proposed body would offer independent, science-based advice on AI risks, opportunities and governance. It aims to help governments to better understand the technology's impact on security, development and human rights.

Guterres has repeatedly warned that AI could pose serious global risks if it is left unchecked or poorly managed. The panel is intended to create a shared evidence base at a time when national strategies are increasingly diverging.

The contrast is clear. As the Pentagon seeks broader classified access to powerful systems, the UN is calling for a more collective and transparent approach grounded in expertise. Both responses stem from the same reality that artificial intelligence is advancing faster than the rules designed to govern it.

Europe Invests in its Own Infrastructure

Across Europe, policymakers are taking a different approach. CNBC reported that French AI company Mistral has partnered with Swedish firm EcoDataCenter to build AI-focused data centre infrastructure in Sweden.

The project aims to meet growing European demand for high-performance computing while keeping data and infrastructure within the region. It forms part of a broader push for digital sovereignty as European governments seek to reduce reliance on US-based technology.

For European leaders, infrastructure is not just a commercial issue. It is also about control over data, compliance with EU regulations and resilience in an increasingly tense geopolitical climate.

Sweden's involvement highlights confidence in its stable and environmentally sustainable energy supply for data centres. At the same time, the AI project underscores Europe's determination to chart its own course amid US military ambitions and global regulatory debates.

A World Moving in Different Directions

Taken together, these AI developments point to a fragmented global landscape. The Pentagon emphasises urgency and strategic competition. The United Nations stresses shared knowledge and risk management. Europe focuses on building its own technological foundations.

Artificial intelligence sits at the centre of each vision. It offers speed, insight and economic opportunity. It also raises concerns about misuse, secrecy and the loss of control.

As governments make their choices, the effects will extend beyond policy circles. They will influence how AI shapes everyday life, from security and privacy to employment and public trust.

The challenge is no longer solely about innovation. It is about who defines the rules, who wields influence and how far nations are prepared to go in the name of security.

Originally published on IBTimes UK