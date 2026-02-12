Canadian authorities are piecing together the digital footprint of the teenager who murdered family and classmates in a rare and devastating mass shooting in British Columbia on 10 February 2026.

The killings, one of the deadliest school shootings in Canadian history, took place in the remote mining town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, where the suspect, identified by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officials as 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, allegedly shot and killed her mother and 11-year-old stepbrother at a residence before entering Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and opening fire on students and staff.

In the immediate aftermath, internet researchers and forum users combed through Van Rootselaar's fragmented online presence, revealing a Roblox account, since removed, that contained a game titled Remember, which featured an RBLX modelled on a shopping mall massacre scenario.

Roblox, a user-generated content platform with more than 85 million daily active users, allows members to create and share their own interactive 'experiences' online. Like all user-created content platforms, it depends on community moderation and automated filters to enforce terms of use.

Platform Discovery After Shooting

Within hours of the shooting, users on internet forums including Kiwi Farms and Reddit reported finding an active Roblox account whose username, jesseboy347, matched the shooter's known online pseudonym tied to other social profiles, including a YouTube channel alleged to belong to Van Rootselaar.

A Roblox account belonging to the Canadian mass shooter was discovered by the internet forum Kiwi Farms last night. One of the games created by the shooter is a mall shooting simulator, modeled after a real mall in Canada, where the player can fire into a crowd of terrified… pic.twitter.com/9W2xlXIguI — Schlep (@RealSchlep) February 11, 2026

One thread on Reddit's r/masskillers subreddit discussed the account and its creations, noting that the mall firing experience appeared to depict NPCs in a shopping mall with spawn points for weapons and little customised AI behaviour, implying that its purpose was a crude attempt to simulate a mass shooting scenario.

A Roblox system error page now appears when attempting to access the profile or the game, indicating the account and its creations have been removed from public indexing on the platform.

While the platform has many user-made shooter-style games, none of the mainstream listings resembles a mall massacre as described by users reviewing the deleted content. Official Roblox first-person shooter genre pages primarily highlight competitive online shooter experiences rather than real-life violence scenarios.

The discovery follows ongoing scrutiny of Roblox's content moderation practices. Public documentation notes a long-standing debate over child safety and violent or sexualised content, even as the platform has introduced stricter age-verification systems in early 2026 in response to lawsuits and criticism of its moderation model.

We know the Roblox account belongs to the shooter because his mom shared this on Facebook in 2021. The username of the YouTube channel matches the previous username of the account. https://t.co/9KMV2Ydj4a pic.twitter.com/VBa1AjIzmm — ruben sim🇧🇻 (@realRubenSim) February 12, 2026

According to archived posts on his mother's Facebook profile from 2021 accessed by researchers, Van Rootselaar's legal name was shared alongside links to a personal YouTube channel originally named jesseboy347, which matches the username tied to the now-deleted Roblox account.

Independent internet sleuths pointed to screenshots of a firearm, an SKS rifle with a distinctive sling, appearing on both the Reddit account associated with jesseboy347 and in family-shared photos, providing circumstantial evidence linking the digital identity to the shooter.

Investigators have not yet confirmed officially whether they are analysing the Roblox account as part of the RCMP's digital evidence collection, and police spokespeople have so far limited their commentary publicly to known mental health history and weapon licence information.

Official Police Findings and Online Radicalisation Questions

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald confirmed that Van Rootselaar was known to police through previous mental health calls to the home, and had held a firearms licence that had since expired, with weapons previously seized and later lawfully returned.

The police have said the motive remains unknown, and stated there is no indication yet that any victims were specifically targeted prior to the attack.

Canada's rare mass shootings draw intense scrutiny, particularly given the country's strict gun regulations compared to the United States; investigators are reviewing all potential digital and offline influences as part of their inquiry.

As of this writing, the official RCMP press conference transcript has not been fully released, though snippets have been broadcast by Canadian media outlets citing McDonald's remarks on mental health contact and the sequence of events at the family residence and school.

Platform Safety and Policy Implications

Roblox Corporation's terms of service prohibit content that is 'explicitly violent' or that 'depicts real-life harm in a graphic or celebratory manner.'

Despite these rules, community moderation has faced challenges keeping pace with the volume of user-generated creations; independent researchers routinely note the presence of both violent and sexually explicit Roblox games in violation of platform policies.

The discovery of a violent simulation tied to the accused shooter adds a troubling dimension to one of Canada's most shocking acts of mass violence in a generation.

Canadian communities now face not only mourning and recovery, but questions about how digital environments intersect with real-world safety and individual trauma.

Originally published on IBTimes UK