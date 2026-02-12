Business

Beer Giant Heineken to Eliminate Up to 6,000 Roles, Sees Slower Growth

By
Heineken announced on Wednesday that it plans to eliminate up to 6,000 positions globally, representing nearly 7% of its roughly 87,000 employees, as the beer giant faces slowing demand and weaker profit growth in 2026.

The Dutch brewer also reported a 2.4% decline in total beer volumes in 2025, while adjusted operating profit increased by 4.4%.

The company said the job cuts are part of a broader effort to streamline operations and invest in growth.

"To fuel the growth and the profit, we are stepping up productivity initiatives and [making] changes to our operating model," Heineken Chief Financial Officer Harold van den Broek told investors.

"We are moving to a simpler, leaner Heineken centered on empowered operating companies."

According to FoxBusiness, between 5,000 and 6,000 roles will be phased out over the next two years, with some positions concentrated in Europe, non-priority markets, at headquarters, and within the supply network.

Van den Broek emphasized that "timelines will vary by market, and we will support impacted colleagues with care, respect and appropriate assistance."

The restructuring is expected to deliver annual savings of 400 million to 500 million euros, enabling the company to continue investing in brands and capabilities while supporting healthy profit growth.

Heineken Forecasts Slower 2026 Profit Growth

Heineken's 2026 operating profit growth is projected at 2% to 6%, down from the 4% to 8% range forecasted for 2025.

Analysts attribute the slower growth to tight household budgets, increased competition from alternative beverages, and rising health concerns around alcohol consumption. Rival brewer Carlsberg issued a similar growth forecast last week.

The cuts also come amid a leadership transition, as CEO Dolf van den Brink announced he will step down in May after six years in charge.

Heineken is actively searching for a successor. Van den Brink noted that productivity initiatives, including the use of AI and digitization, are part of the company's EverGreen 2030 strategy, which aims to accelerate growth, increase productivity, and modernize operations.

Around 3,000 roles are expected to be impacted by AI-related restructuring in business services, CNBC reported.

"Productivity has been a top priority in our evergreen strategy," Van den Brink said.

"We committed to 400 to 500 million euros ($476 million to $600 million) of savings on an annual basis, and this is a first operationalization of that commitment."

