Gmail for Android Finally Adds Long-Awaited Label Creation Feature

For users deeply embedded in Google's ecosystem, Gmail remains the hub of daily communication. Its web interface offers robust customization options, and the Gmail app performs reliably on both Android and iOS.

Yet, despite Google's ownership of Android, the mobile Gmail experience has lagged behind iOS in certain quality-of-life features until now.

Android Users Finally Get a Long-Awaited Upgrade

The fragmented Gmail experience on Android has been a frequent frustration. According to 9to5Google, Android users can now create labels directly within the Gmail app. This was previously exclusive to the web and iOS.

To try it out, open the Gmail app, tap the hamburger menu, and select "Create label." From there, you can name your label and assign it to emails, making inbox organization far more streamlined.

For users who rely on structured labeling to maintain productivity, this is a welcome enhancement.

Still Missing: Label Colors and Rollout Variability

While this update is a meaningful improvement, some limitations remain. Label colors are not yet available on Android, a feature still reserved for the web interface. Additionally, the rollout is account-specific, meaning one Gmail account may have the feature while another does not.

How to Access the Feature

To use label creation on Gmail for Android, ensure your app is updated to the latest version, according to Android Police. Because rollout timing varies, some patience may be necessary.

Originally published on Tech Times