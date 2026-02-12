Tech

Gmail for Android Finally Adds Long-Awaited Label Creation Feature

It's a game-changing feature that some fans have been waiting for.

By

For users deeply embedded in Google's ecosystem, Gmail remains the hub of daily communication. Its web interface offers robust customization options, and the Gmail app performs reliably on both Android and iOS.

Yet, despite Google's ownership of Android, the mobile Gmail experience has lagged behind iOS in certain quality-of-life features until now.

Android Users Finally Get a Long-Awaited Upgrade

Gmail
Discover 7 hidden Gmail features—confidential mode, snooze, automation, advanced search, and smart compose—to streamline email management and dramatically improve productivity in 2026.

The fragmented Gmail experience on Android has been a frequent frustration. According to 9to5Google, Android users can now create labels directly within the Gmail app. This was previously exclusive to the web and iOS.

To try it out, open the Gmail app, tap the hamburger menu, and select "Create label." From there, you can name your label and assign it to emails, making inbox organization far more streamlined.

For users who rely on structured labeling to maintain productivity, this is a welcome enhancement.

Still Missing: Label Colors and Rollout Variability

While this update is a meaningful improvement, some limitations remain. Label colors are not yet available on Android, a feature still reserved for the web interface. Additionally, the rollout is account-specific, meaning one Gmail account may have the feature while another does not.

How to Access the Feature

To use label creation on Gmail for Android, ensure your app is updated to the latest version, according to Android Police. Because rollout timing varies, some patience may be necessary.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Gmail
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
President Donald Trump

Trump Says He's 'Thinking' About Sending a Second Aircraft Carrier To The Middle East In Case Iran Negotiations Fail

Vladimir Putin
Russia Says It's Holding Talks With Cuba To Counter Fuel Shortages Resulting From U.S. 'Asphyxiating Tactics'
NBA Trade Rumors: Did San Antonio Spurs Permit Jeremy Sochan
Jeremy Sochan Hits NBA Free Agency After Spurs Release: Here's What Comes Next
Alleged kidnapper Nancy Gunthrie, Savannah Gunthrie photos
FBI Releases First Photos of Potential Subject in Search for Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie's Mother
AOC Calls Out Suspicious Stock Trades in Congress Amid Tariff Fiasco
AOC Says Trump Admin's Cuba Blockade Is Part Of a 'New Era Of Depravity'
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice