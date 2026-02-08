Supporters of the Guthrie family cannot help but feel a sting of disbelief at the image of Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. Looking relaxed, he was seated courtside at a University of Arizona basketball game.

Outside the arena, hours earlier and still online, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings had been pleading publicly for the safe return of their mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, who vanished from her Tucson home on Jan. 31.

Every hour that ticked by stretched the family's anguish; every minute felt agonising. For many supporters, seeing a sheriff enjoying collegiate sport while a family's world frays crystallises a frustration that has been simmering throughout the investigation.

Courtside and Criticised During the Nancy Guthrie Investigation

The footage from the game is loud and chaotic — the squeak of trainers, the cheers of the crowd. It is almost impossible not to feel the jarring contrast with Savannah Guthrie's quiet Instagram appeal. 'We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her ... this is the only way we will have peace,' she said, flanked by her brother and sister. Their faces, lined with sleepless nights and unanswered questions, could not be more distant from the easy familiarity of a sports arena.

Moments earlier, Fox News reported that Nanos had been photographed smiling in a seat typically reserved for season ticket holders and alumni. For some onlookers, the optics were unsettling: a family in distress, and an official charged with leading the investigation appearing far removed from the gravity of the moment.

An anonymous source was blunt: 'I don't think it was good for him to do it. He's a major part of the investigation, so it didn't look good to me.' Across social media and local forums, supporters of the Guthrie family expressed bewilderment, interpreting the image as both tone-deaf and lacking urgency. Some even wondered aloud whether appearances matter more than action when time is running out.

The Investigation Continues Still for Sheriff Nanos

Yet criticism cannot be pinned solely on one night at a basketball game. According to sources with knowledge of the case, the search itself was hindered in the earliest hours. A high‑tech aircraft intended for aerial reconnaissance was delayed for three hours after a dispute within the sheriff's department.

The pilot was reassigned to street patrol, removing critical eyes from the sky. 'Three hours in a search for a vulnerable adult is an eternity,' said one unnamed law enforcement official, capturing just how precious minutes can become in such cases.

Further compounding frustration, Nanos acknowledged that the Guthrie home was released too early as a crime scene, necessitating detectives' return once additional evidence surfaced. In a case where timelines are unforgiving, such procedural missteps are amplified.

Critics have also highlighted personnel decisions over the past year, including the reassignment of seasoned search and rescue deputies, leaving the department lean in specialised roles. When every lead counts, those gaps matter.

Still, it is worth remembering that Nanos is far from a novice. A veteran of half a century in policing, with decades spent in violent crime, narcotics, and sex crimes before ascending to sheriff, he carries experience few could rival. But experience does not make one immune to scrutiny — particularly when tragedy plays out in public view.

Authorities have not yet identified a suspect or person of interest in the case, nor have they verified that Ms. Guthrie is alive. The FBI is offering a £33,700 ($50,000) reward for information leading to her recovery or an arrest. For the Guthrie family, every passing hour is a mix of hope and fear.

