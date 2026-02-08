Super Bowl LX, the championship showdown between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, takes place Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT). The game airs live on NBC and streams exclusively on Peacock, marking NBC's 21st time broadcasting the Super Bowl and a highly anticipated rematch of Super Bowl XLIX from 2015.

Pregame coverage begins early on game day, with NBC and Peacock offering all-day programming starting at noon ET. Hosts Maria Taylor, Noah Eagle and Jac Collinsworth lead the buildup, featuring analysis, player interviews and features. The broadcast team for the game includes play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico, analyst Cris Collinsworth and sideline reporters Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung. Spanish-language coverage airs on Telemundo and Universo.

For viewers without traditional cable, Peacock provides the primary streaming option, simulcasting the NBC feed in high quality, including 4K HDR where supported. Peacock offers plans starting with a free tier (limited access), Premium at around $7.99/month (ad-supported) and Premium Plus at $13.99/month (ad-free with offline downloads). New subscribers or those taking advantage of promotions may access the game during trials or discounted periods.

Other live TV streaming services carrying NBC include DirecTV Stream (with a five-day free trial often available), Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV (select markets) and YouTube TV. These platforms deliver the full NBC channel, allowing viewers to watch the game, pregame shows and halftime performance seamlessly on smart TVs, phones, tablets or computers. Note that availability depends on local market restrictions and service packages.

Radio coverage comes via Westwood One, with Kevin Harlan on play-by-play, Kurt Warner providing analysis and Laura Okmin reporting from the sidelines. The audio feed reaches national affiliates and streams through the NFL app or Westwood One's platforms.

The matchup revives memories of Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots defeated the Seahawks 28-24 in a dramatic finish featuring the infamous goal-line interception. Both teams earned their spots with strong playoff runs: the Patriots reclaimed dominance in the AFC, while the Seahawks surged in the NFC behind veteran leadership and defensive prowess.

Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, hosts its second Super Bowl (after Super Bowl 50 in 2016). The venue's modern design, open-air layout and Silicon Valley location draw massive crowds, with capacity around 68,500 for the event. Expect heavy security, traffic restrictions and enhanced fan experiences including interactive zones and sponsor activations.

Halftime entertainment features Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show — the first Latino and Spanish-language solo performer in the slot. The Grammy-winning artist's blend of reggaeton, Latin trap and pop promises a high-energy spectacle, potentially with surprise guests. Pre-game performances include Green Day at the opening ceremony, plus sets from Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile and Coco Jones.

Additional events surround the big game. The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration airs Saturday, Feb. 7, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox (streamable via Fubo or similar services), hosted by Cam Newton and featuring gospel and inspirational music. A flag football showcase also takes place Saturday, highlighting youth and community participation.

Commercials remain a major draw, with brands spending millions for 30-second spots. Expect high-profile ads from tech giants, automakers, beverage companies and entertainment studios, often debuting teasers weeks in advance.

For international viewers, the game streams through NFL Game Pass or local broadcasters depending on region. In the U.S., over-the-air antennas pick up NBC for free in most markets, providing a no-cost option for those with digital tuners.

Tips for optimal viewing include securing Peacock subscriptions early, testing streams on devices and preparing for potential buffering during peak moments. Fans attending in person should arrive early, follow stadium guidelines and use ride-sharing or public transit due to limited parking.

The Super Bowl remains America's biggest sporting and cultural event, drawing over 100 million viewers annually. This year's edition blends nostalgia with fresh star power, promising memorable moments on and off the field.

As kickoff approaches, excitement builds for what could be a classic matchup. Whether rooting for the Patriots' storied franchise or the Seahawks' resurgence, fans have multiple ways to catch every play, touchdown and commercial.

