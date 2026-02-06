New York City's first Muslim mayor has stirred up a political storm after directly citing Prophet Muhammad's story to justify tougher sanctuary city laws. Zohran Mamdani made the religious reference on Friday morning at an interfaith breakfast, just moments before signing an executive order that puts up fresh barriers between city agencies and federal immigration officers.

Speaking to roughly 400 faith leaders gathered across the five boroughs, the 34-year-old mayor didn't hold back. 'I consider my own faith, Islam, a religion built upon a narrative of migration,' Mamdani said. 'The story of the Hijra reminds us that Prophet Muhammad was a stranger too, who fled Mecca and was welcomed in Medina.'

The Hijrah, which happened in 622 CE, remains one of Islam's defining moments. It's when Muhammad and his followers escaped persecution in Mecca and found safety in Medina, where locals took them in. That journey actually marks year one of the Islamic calendar.

Quoting scripture to back sanctuary laws

Mamdani went further than just telling the story. He quoted from the Quran itself, citing Sura An-Nahl 16:42: 'As for those who emigrated in the cause of Allah after being persecuted, we will surely bless them with a good home in this world.' He also referenced a hadith where the Prophet supposedly said: 'Islam began as something strange and will go back to being strange, so glad tidings to the strangers.'

It's unusual, to say the least, for an American mayor to ground municipal policy in specific religious teachings. Critics immediately pounced, warning that mixing Islamic theology with city law crosses a dangerous line. They argue it risks alienating huge chunks of New York's diverse population and undermines the separation between faith and government.

Right after his speech, Mamdani put pen to paper on Executive Order 13. The new rules ban Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from stepping foot on city property—schools, hospitals, shelters, car parks—without a judge's warrant. It also blocks city workers from handing over private information about residents to federal immigration authorities unless the law absolutely requires it.

Each city agency now has 14 days to name a privacy officer and start training staff on sanctuary protections. There's also a new task force to handle immigration enforcement emergencies, plus an audit to check whether agencies are actually following the rules.

Trump showdown looms larger

Mamdani's religious framing adds fuel to an already blazing fight with Washington. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to cut federal money to New York over sanctuary policies. During the mayoral race last year, Trump called Mamdani a '100% Communist Lunatic' on social media and even suggested deporting him, though the two later had a surprisingly friendly sit-down at the White House.

Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles has gone further, demanding denaturalisation proceedings against the Uganda-born mayor, claiming he got citizenship through fraud. Mamdani became an American in 2018 but kept his Ugandan passport as well.

For supporters, though, Mamdani's approach captures what New York is supposed to be about. Murad Awawdeh from the New York Immigration Coalition praised the mayor's move, saying it shows his duty 'to defend all residents from abusive immigration enforcement'.

The executive order includes a practical side too. City Hall is printing 30,000 flyers in multiple languages explaining immigrants' rights when dealing with ICE. The handouts cover basics like staying silent, asking for warrants, getting a lawyer and requesting interpreters. Faith groups will distribute them across neighbourhoods.

🚨 BREAKING: Terrifying sight as NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani calls on America to look to ISLAM and the "Prophet Muhammad" to support a pro-mass migration stance



"Islam is built on migration."



ABSOLUTELY NOT!



We need to repel Islam from America!pic.twitter.com/W5R6vpHKRN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 6, 2026

Why it's raising eyebrows

The Hijrah isn't just historical trivia for Muslims. When Muhammad reached Medina after fleeing Mecca, he helped write what's known as the Constitution of Medina. That document laid out rights for everyone living there, including Jewish tribes and pagans. It's seen as an early example of pluralistic governance.

Mamdani's clearly drawing a parallel between that story and modern sanctuary debates. His argument is that welcoming strangers isn't just good politics—it's a moral duty rooted in religious tradition. But opponents see something more troubling: a mayor who's letting his personal faith dictate how he runs America's biggest city.

The backlash hasn't just come from the political right either. Some moderates worry that Mamdani's rhetoric, combined with his vocal criticism of Israel during the Gaza conflict, paints him as too ideologically rigid for a job that demands coalition-building.

What comes next

As New York's first Muslim mayor and its youngest in over a century, Mamdani was always going to face scrutiny. But explicitly tying Islamic teachings to policy gives critics fresh ammunition. Whether that strategy energises his progressive base or backfires politically remains unclear.

What's certain is that the clash between New York's sanctuary stance and federal enforcement is escalating. Mamdani's executive order puts the city on a collision course with an administration that's already threatened retaliation. How that plays out could define not just his mayoralty but the broader debate over local versus federal authority on immigration.

This isn't just about one mayor's religious beliefs. It's about whether American cities can use faith-based arguments to resist federal law, and whether voters will accept that approach. Mamdani is testing how far a local leader can go in openly defying Washington whilst wrapping that defiance in religious language. The answer will shape immigration battles for years to come, especially in cities with large immigrant populations that see themselves as sanctuaries.

Originally published on IBTimes UK