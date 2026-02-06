China Promises to Continue Providing 'Support and Assistance' to Cuba As It Teeters On The Brink

China has pledged that Beijing will continue providing "support and assistance" to Cuba "to the best of our ability," as the island faces mounting energy shortages and international pressure tied to tightened U.S. measures.

During a meeting in Beijing with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China "firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding national sovereignty and security" and opposes "unwarranted interference by external forces," according to statements released by China's foreign ministry and reported by Reuters.

Wang added that China is willing "to provide support and assistance to the best of our ability" amid what he described as "complex and profound changes" in Latin America and the broader international environment.

Chinese officials said Beijing and Havana would work to strengthen ties and expand cooperation, describing the two countries as maintaining close relations despite geographic distance. In a separate meeting also reported by Reuters, senior Chinese Communist Party official Liu Haixing told Rodríguez that China and Cuba share "special friendly relations" and that Beijing supports Cuba in opposing "foreign interference and blockage."

The Cuban foreign minister's visit comes as the United States has increased pressure on Cuba following the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, a key ally of Havana, and moves by Washington to restrict oil flows to the island. Chinese President Xi Jinping recently approved emergency assistance for Cuba that includes $80 million in financial aid and a donation of 60,000 tons of rice, as EFE points out.

China also publicly criticized U.S. actions in Venezuela earlier this week. The country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the United States had "flagrantly launched military attacks" and "forcibly controlled" Maduro and his wife, calling the actions a violation of international law and Venezuelan sovereignty. Lin said China "supports Venezuela in safeguarding its sovereignty, dignity and legal rights" and would work with the international community to uphold the UN Charter.

The United Nations has warned that Cuba's fuel situation could trigger a humanitarian crisis. UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Thursday that he is "extremely concerned about the humanitarian situation" and warned conditions will "worsen, if not collapse, if its oil needs go unmet." Guterres is urging "all parties to pursue dialogue and respect for international law."

According to recent reporting cited by UN officials, Cuba may have only weeks of oil supply remaining at current consumption levels.

Originally published on Latin Times