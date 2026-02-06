Rep. Dan Crenshaw Says Congress Should Vote To Remove Rashida Tlaib If Accusation Of Ties To 'Terrorist-Linked' Organizations Is Proven

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw said Congress should vote to expel Democratic counterpart Rashida Tlaib from the House if accusations of her having ties with "terrorist-linked" organizations are proven true.

"If true, we should immediately vote to remove her from Congress. This is not political. This is not partisan. This is a matter of national security," Crenshaw said in a social media publication.

If true, we should immediately vote to remove her from Congress. This is not political. This is not partisan. This is a matter of national security. https://t.co/zf0IXK2F6u — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 5, 2026

He was making reference to a Fox News article, which detailed that a policy group is raising "serious ethical and national security concerns" regarding Tlaib.

"The conduct of Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, including her rhetoric, affiliations, campaign infrastructure, and ideological alignment with certain individuals and organizations, raises serious concerns about potential risks to the ethical and institutional integrity of the United States government," reads a passage of the report released by the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy.

The report claims Tlaib's "recurring pattern" of behavior suggests ideological affinity with the organizations, which include participating in conferences "featuring convicted terrorists to significant campaign payments made to" networks linked to Hamas and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Elsewhere, the report claims that Tlaib's campaign sent large sums of cash to what it described as anti-Israel activists.

"Through public endorsement, co-sponsorship, and amplification, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has consistently engaged with a range of organizations known to maintain operational or ideological ties to terrorist networks," reads a passage of the briefing.

"Tlaib has engaged with and disseminated the messaging of these groups and has shared related content on social media platforms, has participated in events organized by these groups, and has referenced their terminology and conceptual frameworks in official congressional communications," the document adds.

It concluded that "while neither congresswoman has a documented formal affiliation with the Muslim Brotherhood, both have appeared at events organized by Brotherhood-aligned organizations, have received campaign support from Brotherhood-aligned donors, and have consistently advocated positions aligned with Brotherhood objectives," which it accused of campaigning to "transform Western society from within."

Originally published on Latin Times