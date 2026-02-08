Super Bowl 2026 Fashion: Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities and Streetwear Fits

Teyana Taylor, Sofía Vergara, Tiffany Haddish, Becky G, Bad Bunny, Eiza González, Jon Bon Jovi, J Balvin, Jon Hamm, and Kevin Hart are among the dozens of celebrities that converged in the Bay Area during Super Bowl LX week, turning San Francisco into a high-wattage streetwear circuit, where the game was only one stop on a calendar packed with branded fan experiences, invite-only parties, and pop-up fashion moments that pulled celebrities, athletes, and creators into the same camera-ready orbit.

Apple Music, the title sponsor of the halftime show, set one of the most photographed stages early in the week with its official press conference interview featuring headliner Bad Bunny and Apple Music Radio hosts Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden at Moscone Center in San Francisco.

The Puerto Rican star looked sharp in Botega Benetta.

Around that anchor, the Bay Area Host Committee leaned into the idea of Super Bowl week as a public-facing showcase, from photo-op installations to programming that blends sports, tech and culture. Its schedule also highlights the NFL's "Origins" merchandise collaborations tied to Bay Area brands, a reminder that Super Bowl retail is no longer just jerseys and caps, it is curated drops that function like streetwear capsules.

Fashion brands and retailers moved quickly to claim space in the spotlight. The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Abercrombie & Fitch staging a star-studded fashion presentation tied to the NFL, with Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo among the headline names, positioning "official fashion" as part of the week's identity rather than a side note.

Then come the nightlife moments, where streetwear tends to get louder, more experimental, and more jewelry-forward. The week's celebrity party ecosystem included Michael Rubin's Fanatics gathering at Pier 48, which drew a mix of Hollywood and sports A-listers. Outlets covering the party highlighted how guests treated the scene like a red carpet, with performance-ready looks and high-end accessories that read as luxury streetwear rather than classic formalwear.

Here are some of the celebrities that dropped incredible fashion during the Super Bowl game, and related events.

Originally published on Latin Times