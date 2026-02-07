The New England Patriots are preparing to face the heavily favoured Seattle Seahawks for Super Bowl LX this Sunday, 8 February. Ahead of the highly anticipated event, the Patriots released their final injury update, providing fans with clarity regarding which players will be available and who might be sidelined to continue recovering.

The Patriots released their final injury update on Friday ahead of Super Bowl LX, with fans and spectators noting the status of two starters amongst the three defenders being marked as questionable. This is significant as the Seahawks possess one of the best defences in the league and have been able to neutralise some of the most formidable offences.

Final Injury Update

As of Friday, 6 February, quarterback Drake Maye was marked as fully cleared after suffering a right shoulder injury for more than a week. This week saw Maye participating fully in the team's practices and will be available for the Super Bowl.

Linebacker Robert Spillane sustained an ankle injury and was forced to sit out Wednesday's practice and participated in a limited capacity for the remainder of the week. Harold Landry, who sustained a knee injury and missed Thursday's practice, also participated in a limited capacity for the rest of the week. Defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, despite sustaining a hamstring injury, was fully present in the week's practices.

Offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr, who, like Landry, suffered a knee injury, was not given an injury designation for the Super Bowl. Munford participated at a limited capacity throughout the team's practices for the week.

Patriots Friday injury report and Super Bowl LX game statuses.



Defence Proves Critical

With two out of three defensive players in the Patriots starting lineup for the Super Bowl being given questionable injury designations, fans may feel apprehensive. The Seahawks possess one of the most formidable defences in the league, ranking sixth in total defence, third in run defence, first in scoring defence, sixth in overall takeaways, and third in EPA per play. The Seahawks have also been able to contain some of the most potent offences in the league thus far.

That is not to suggest that the Patriots lack a formidable defence of their own. The team is recognised for possessing the best defence by yardage.

Tom Brady Reverses Course to Support the Patriots

Meanwhile, former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady appeared to reverse course on his initial comments and express support for his former team in the upcoming match. This stemmed from Brady's appearance on the 'Let's Go' podcast, where Brady stated he was more focused on the quality of the upcoming match rather than the outcome.

'I just wanna see good football,' said Brady. 'I wanna see good plays, good throws, good strategy, good decisions. And that's the joy in the game for me, I don't have a dog in the fight in this one. May the best team win.'

Brady's comments were subject to criticism from both current and former Patriots players. Teddy Bruschi told Boston's WEEI 93.7 FM that it is simply 'the way Tom feels'. Retired defensive lineman Vince Wilfork, however, was considerably more critical, calling Brady's comments 'political bullcrap'.

Spillane also told reporters that Brady's stance 'personally makes me sick.'

Brady eventually reversed his supposedly neutral stance by sharing a photograph on his Instagram story of himself with Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

'You know I got your back RKK. Get that seventh ring so we can match,' said Brady in the caption. The former quarterback was also reportedly not following the Patriots until recently, when he refollowed them.

Originally published on IBTimes UK