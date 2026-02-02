Sports

NBA All-Star 2026 Reserves Revealed: First-Time Stars Shine as East vs West Drama Builds

LeBron James overcame his injury as he is expected to participate in his 22nd All-Star appearance.

The NBA has officially unveiled the 2026 All-Star Game reserves, and surprisingly, some first-timers made the cut due to their star-studded performance this season.

The East vs West drama will continue as we head to the most-awaited exhibition game in a few weeks from now.

Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Breakdown

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game Seven
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - Pascal Siakam (#43) of the Indiana Pacers celebrates after making a shot in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2024 in New York City.

According to Hoops Rumors, the Eastern Conference welcomes three first-time All-Stars in Jalen Johnson, Norman Powell, and Jalen Duren. Powell has enjoyed a breakout year in Miami, posting a career-best 23.0 points per game.

Johnson has emerged as one of the league's most dynamic point forwards, averaging 23.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 8.0 assists while shooting efficiently from deep.

Duren continues to anchor Detroit's frontcourt, averaging 18.0 points and 10.7 rebounds for the conference-leading Pistons.

Veterans round out the East reserves, including Karl-Anthony Towns, who leads the NBA in rebounds, Pascal Siakam's consistent two-way play for Indiana, and Scottie Barnes' all-around impact in Toronto.

Western Conference Reserves: New Faces, Same Firepower

The West also features three All-Star debuts: Jamal Murray, Chet Holmgren, and Deni Avdija. Murray earns his long-awaited nod after a career-best season in scoring and playmaking.

Holmgren has been a defensive pillar for Oklahoma City, while Avdija has exploded offensively in Portland, pushing the Blazers into play-in contention.

They join elite names like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, and LeBron James, who extends his record with a 22nd straight All-Star appearance. This is the first time James will miss an All-Star starting position in 21 years.

What Comes Next for the 2026 All-Star Game

With multiple teams boasting more than one All-Star and several notable snubs waiting in the wings as injury replacements, anticipation continues to build.

The league will soon confirm final roster alignments, including how international players factor into the USA vs World format.

