Business

California Billionaire Tax Faces Opposition From Sergey Brin, Eric Schmidt, and Silicon Valley Investors

By
Avoiding Tax Penalties As A Startup Through The Early Years

California tech leaders, including Google co-founder Sergey Brin and former CEO Eric Schmidt, are mobilizing against a proposed billionaire tax as the state prepares for a high-stakes November ballot.

The group, Building a Better California, aims to influence policy by backing political candidates and initiatives that align with pro-business interests, Bloomberg News reports.

According to the NYPost, a top target for the organization is a one-time 5% wealth tax on billionaires, which critics say could force founders to sell significant portions of their companies, destabilizing stock prices and harming employees and ordinary investors.

"This has the potential to strip the founders of some of the world's largest companies of their controlling interests and force them to sell off a significant portion of their shares," the nonprofit Tax Foundation warned.

Former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya has voiced similar concerns, noting on X that the measure could expand to affect non-billionaires.

"California isn't coming just for the rich," he said. "This bill, while disguised as a tax on the wealthy, is actually the infrastructure to tax everyone in California even more—but now on everything you own."

Despite the looming tax, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has expressed confidence that the proposal will fail, citing an exodus of wealthy residents from the state.

Peter Thiel Expands Florida Holdings

Many billionaires, including Brin and Google co-founder Larry Page, have relocated business entities to other states such as Nevada and Florida, while venture capitalist Peter Thiel has increased his presence in Florida.

Some, like Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and real estate developer John Sobrato, have indicated they plan to stay, though Huang acknowledged he would pay the tax if required.

Building a Better California has already raised $35 million, including a $20 million donation from Brin, to support pro-business ballot initiatives and expand middle-class homeownership.

According to Newsbytes, other prominent donors include Eric Schmidt, Michael Moritz, Max Levchin, DoorDash co-founder Tony Xu, Stripe's Patrick Collison, and The Wonderful Company co-owner Stewart Resnick, whose $2 million contribution was the largest from outside tech.

Abby Lunardini, spokesperson for Building a Better California, emphasized that the group has not taken a formal position on the wealth tax yet, calling it "early days" and highlighting their broader mission to expand homeownership.

The organization has also spent $11 million supporting measures to reform environmental review laws in California.

The proposed tax, backed by the Service Employees International Union–United Healthcare Workers West, would apply retroactively to anyone residing in California as of January 1 and could generate $50 billion to $60 billion if passed.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
Tax, Billionaire
© 2026 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Hyundai Motor Reaches Tentative Wage Deal With South Korean Union

Hyundai Palisade Recall: Third-Row Air Bag Issue Puts 569,000 SUVs at Risk

Apple Watch Could Save Lives by Detecting Hidden Heart Arrhythmias
Apple Watch Could Save Lives by Detecting Hidden Heart Arrhythmias Before Strokes Strike
Iran
Iran Responds to Trump's Threat, Saying They're Ready to Strike 'Like Never Before' if Pushed Further
Baby Biscuits Recalled: Gerber Warns of Plastic and Paper Pieces
Baby Biscuits Recalled: Gerber Warns of Plastic and Paper Pieces in Arrowroot Cookies
Tom Homan
Trump's Border Tsar Hints at ICE Pullback in Minneapolis—If Dems Play Ball Amid Shootings and Shutdown Threat
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice