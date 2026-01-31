Bob Iger Set to Leave Disney CEO Role Amid ABC Feuds and Personal Plans

Disney CEO Bob Iger is reportedly planning to step down before his contract expires at the end of 2026, sources told The Wall Street Journal.

The announcement comes after months of reported frustration over internal conflicts at ABC and a desire to focus on personal interests.

Iger, 74, has reportedly told close associates that he wants to move on from the daily grind of running the Mouse House.

Part of his decision, according to the report, stems from disputes at ABC over the suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel last year.

According to Variety, Iger also expressed interest in dedicating more time to personal projects, including sailing on his newly acquired superyacht "Aquarius," spending time with his wife Willow Bay, and managing the couple's women's soccer team, Angel City FC.

Disney's board of directors, chaired by former Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman, is expected to meet next week to vote on Iger's replacement.

While Disney has not officially confirmed the successor, analysts say the leading candidates are Dana Walden, co-chair of Disney Entertainment, and Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences, who oversees the company's theme parks, cruises, and consumer products divisions.

Disney said the new CEO will be announced in early 2026, and the board is guiding internal candidates through a preparation process that includes mentorship from Iger.

Bob Iger Likely to Stay on Board

The timing of Iger's exit remains flexible, and he is expected to stay on for a few months to ensure a smooth transition.

There is also the possibility that Iger will retain a role on Disney's board or remain involved with the company after stepping down as CEO.

Iger's departure marks a significant shift for Disney, where he has been a driving force behind some of the company's most transformative moves.

During his tenure, Iger oversaw acquisitions of Pixar in 2006, Marvel in 2009, Lucasfilm in 2012, and 21st Century Fox's film and TV assets in 2019, NY Post reported.

He originally served as CEO from 2005 until 2020, stepped down in favor of Bob Chapek, and returned in 2022 after Chapek was ousted.

In 2025, Iger earned a total compensation of $45.8 million, which included stock awards, options, a cash bonus, and additional perks like security and private air travel.

Disney praised Iger's leadership, highlighting his "unmatched knowledge of the Company and the creative content it produces," as well as his ability to foster innovation and connect with global audiences.

Originally published on vcpost.com