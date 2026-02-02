Tottenham Stage Stunning Comeback to Draw 2-2 with Manchester City as Cherki Shines for Citizens

Rayan Cherki gave Manchester City an early lead in the 10th minute, but Tottenham responded just before halftime through Antoine Semenyo, capitalizing on sloppy City possession to take a 2-1 advantage.

City dominated early, yet mistakes opened the door for the Spurs to seize momentum.

Solanke Sparks Tottenham's Second-Half Revival

According to ESPN, the second half belonged to Tottenham. Dominic Solanke scored in the 53rd minute to ignite a comeback, and Conor Gallagher delivered a sensational equalizer, flicking the ball over City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Arsenal Pulls Further Ahead

The 3-3 draw leaves Manchester City six points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, who cruised past Leeds United. Guardiola's side missed a key chance to close the gap, giving Mikel Arteta's Gunners momentum ahead of crucial clashes with Sunderland and Liverpool.

Solanke Eases Pressure on Thomas Frank

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank has faced scrutiny due to injuries and inconsistent performances.

Solanke's recent form, four goals in six matches, including two against City, has reinvigorated Spurs' attack and provided a much-needed boost to the squad.

Cherki Shines Despite City's Struggles

Rayan Cherki continues to justify his £40 million move from Lyon, contributing over 10 goals and assists since the FIFA Club World Cup.

Guardiola sees a player capable of flair and productivity, showing Cherki's growing influence as the season progresses.

Second-Half Shift Defines Outcome

City's inability to maintain dominance after halftime allowed the Spurs to capitalize on openings. Even with late substitutions like Phil Foden and Omar Marmoush, City could not reclaim the lead, exposing defensive vulnerabilities and leaving the Premier League title race wide open.

Meanwhile, Manchester City women's team crushed Chelsea, 5-1.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com