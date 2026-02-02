Sports

Alcaraz Becomes Youngest to Complete Career Grand Slam, Defeats Djokovic at Australian Open 2026

The young Spanish star accomplished the elusive feat at just 22 years old.

By

Carlos Alcaraz stunned the tennis world by defeating Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 in the Australian Open final at Rod Laver Arena, claiming his first title in Melbourne and his seventh Grand Slam overall.

At just 22, Alcaraz became the youngest man in the Open era to complete a career Grand Slam, making him the current World No. 1 right now.

Youngest Career Grand Slam Winner

Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Second US Open Title, Reclaims World No.

According to The Guardian, Alcaraz now joins the elite company of players who have won all four majors, surpassing fellow Spanish player Rafael Nadal, who was 24 when he achieved the same milestone.

With triumphs at the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open already under his belt, the Spaniard proves why he's one of the best in the field.

Some fans believe he can be considered as one of the greats along with John McEnroe and Mats Wilander.

Djokovic's Melbourne Dominance Ends

Novak Djokovic's flawless record at Melbourne came to a halt, as the 38-year-old Serbian fell in his first Australian Open final loss.

Aiming for a 25th major to surpass Margaret Court's record, Djokovic was unable to withstand Alcaraz's aggressive baseline attacks and relentless energy, despite moments of brilliance.

Thrilling Final at Rod Laver Arena

The match featured intense rallies, dramatic momentum swings, and spine-chilling tension. After dropping the first set, Alcaraz recalibrated, dominating the next two sets before edging Djokovic in a nail-biting fourth set. He sustained the momentum with precision and consistent speed for the remaining sets.

What was once thought to be untouchable is now possible with Alcaraz. The career grand slam isn't an easy feat, not to mention the pressure he receives just by playing at a very young age.

For now, Alcaraz plans to get a kangaroo tattoo after his Melbourne stint.

Last month, he promised to get inked with a New York City tattoo as proof of his US Open dominance.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Novak djokovic
© Copyright 2026 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Hyundai Motor Reaches Tentative Wage Deal With South Korean Union

Hyundai Palisade Recall: Third-Row Air Bag Issue Puts 569,000 SUVs at Risk

ICE MN
StopICE Hacked: Names And Locations of Over 100k Users Were Sent to the FBI, ICE and HSI
Avoiding Tax Penalties As A Startup Through The Early Years
California Billionaire Tax Faces Opposition From Sergey Brin, Eric Schmidt, and Silicon Valley Investors
Disney+ Subscribers Face Higher Costs as Company Hikes Prices Again
Bob Iger Set to Leave Disney CEO Role Amid ABC Feuds and Personal Plans
First Brands’ Founders Patrick and Edward James Hit With Fraud
First Brands' Founders Patrick and Edward James Hit With Fraud and Conspiracy Charges
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice