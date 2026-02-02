Alcaraz Becomes Youngest to Complete Career Grand Slam, Defeats Djokovic at Australian Open 2026

Carlos Alcaraz stunned the tennis world by defeating Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 in the Australian Open final at Rod Laver Arena, claiming his first title in Melbourne and his seventh Grand Slam overall.

At just 22, Alcaraz became the youngest man in the Open era to complete a career Grand Slam, making him the current World No. 1 right now.

Youngest Career Grand Slam Winner

According to The Guardian, Alcaraz now joins the elite company of players who have won all four majors, surpassing fellow Spanish player Rafael Nadal, who was 24 when he achieved the same milestone.

With triumphs at the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open already under his belt, the Spaniard proves why he's one of the best in the field.

Some fans believe he can be considered as one of the greats along with John McEnroe and Mats Wilander.

Djokovic's Melbourne Dominance Ends

Novak Djokovic's flawless record at Melbourne came to a halt, as the 38-year-old Serbian fell in his first Australian Open final loss.

Aiming for a 25th major to surpass Margaret Court's record, Djokovic was unable to withstand Alcaraz's aggressive baseline attacks and relentless energy, despite moments of brilliance.

Thrilling Final at Rod Laver Arena

The match featured intense rallies, dramatic momentum swings, and spine-chilling tension. After dropping the first set, Alcaraz recalibrated, dominating the next two sets before edging Djokovic in a nail-biting fourth set. He sustained the momentum with precision and consistent speed for the remaining sets.

What was once thought to be untouchable is now possible with Alcaraz. The career grand slam isn't an easy feat, not to mention the pressure he receives just by playing at a very young age.

For now, Alcaraz plans to get a kangaroo tattoo after his Melbourne stint.

Last month, he promised to get inked with a New York City tattoo as proof of his US Open dominance.

