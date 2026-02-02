Sports

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers, Pelinka Targeting Hunter, Jones, Ellis, 3 More Ahead of Trade Deadline

Acquiring these trade targets will be a challenge especially when it comes to deciding who to give up in exchange.

By

The NBA trade deadline is finally happening on February 5, and this means that there will be a change of scenery for many teams. Probably, the loudest news in town is Giannis Antetokounmpo's frustration with the Milwaukee Bucks. It's already halfway through the season, but the team is still struggling at 12th place in the East.

Another team to watch out for is the Los Angeles Lakers. By now, GM Rob Pelinka might already be looking for the possible trade targets that will boost their playoff hopes. This doesn't mean trading Luka Doncic or LeBron James but giving up some of their important pieces for a stronger pre-playoff push.

Lakers Focus on 3-and-D Wing Upgrade

Mavericks Had No Plans to Sign Luka Doncic $345 Supermax

For now, Los Angeles is prioritizing a reliable 3-and-D wing to strengthen perimeter defense, improve shooting consistency, and complement their superstar core without disrupting team chemistry, Sports Illustrated noted.

Investing in players who could roll on a transition and slow down opponents can be the key to the Lakers' playoff success. So far this NBA Season 2025-26, the Lakers rank 10th when it comes to overall team defense. They placed 25th in defensive rating, just behind the Chicago Bulls.

Six Trade Targets Surface

According to the Los Angeles Times, six players have emerged as potential trade targets:

  • Naji Marshall - Dallas Mavericks
  • De'Andre Hunter - Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Donte DiVincenzo -Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Keon Ellis - Sacramento Kings
  • Troy Murphy III - New Orleans Pelicans
  • Herbert Jones - New Orleans Pelicans

Sources indicate that New Orleans is asking a high price for Murphy and Jones, leading the Lakers and other teams to hold off until the market softens.

Pelinka could also look through a different lens and check the available young centers in the league. DeAndre Ayton's force won't be enough under the rim, and he needs a backup when he's in bench.

Fresh Names Add Excitement

Among the group, Marshall and DiVincenzo have generated a new level of hype. Marshall brings size, versatility, and familiarity with Luka Dončić, while DiVincenzo is having a career-best season in Minnesota.

He averages 13.3 points and 4.2 assists per game, shooting efficiently from three-point range while providing strong defensive coverage on the perimeter.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Los angeles lakers, Nba trade rumors
© Copyright 2026 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Hyundai Motor Reaches Tentative Wage Deal With South Korean Union

Hyundai Palisade Recall: Third-Row Air Bag Issue Puts 569,000 SUVs at Risk

ICE MN
StopICE Hacked: Names And Locations of Over 100k Users Were Sent to the FBI, ICE and HSI
Avoiding Tax Penalties As A Startup Through The Early Years
California Billionaire Tax Faces Opposition From Sergey Brin, Eric Schmidt, and Silicon Valley Investors
Disney+ Subscribers Face Higher Costs as Company Hikes Prices Again
Bob Iger Set to Leave Disney CEO Role Amid ABC Feuds and Personal Plans
First Brands’ Founders Patrick and Edward James Hit With Fraud
First Brands' Founders Patrick and Edward James Hit With Fraud and Conspiracy Charges
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice