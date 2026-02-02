NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers, Pelinka Targeting Hunter, Jones, Ellis, 3 More Ahead of Trade Deadline

The NBA trade deadline is finally happening on February 5, and this means that there will be a change of scenery for many teams. Probably, the loudest news in town is Giannis Antetokounmpo's frustration with the Milwaukee Bucks. It's already halfway through the season, but the team is still struggling at 12th place in the East.

Another team to watch out for is the Los Angeles Lakers. By now, GM Rob Pelinka might already be looking for the possible trade targets that will boost their playoff hopes. This doesn't mean trading Luka Doncic or LeBron James but giving up some of their important pieces for a stronger pre-playoff push.

Lakers Focus on 3-and-D Wing Upgrade

For now, Los Angeles is prioritizing a reliable 3-and-D wing to strengthen perimeter defense, improve shooting consistency, and complement their superstar core without disrupting team chemistry, Sports Illustrated noted.

Investing in players who could roll on a transition and slow down opponents can be the key to the Lakers' playoff success. So far this NBA Season 2025-26, the Lakers rank 10th when it comes to overall team defense. They placed 25th in defensive rating, just behind the Chicago Bulls.

Six Trade Targets Surface

According to the Los Angeles Times, six players have emerged as potential trade targets:

Naji Marshall - Dallas Mavericks

De'Andre Hunter - Cleveland Cavaliers

Donte DiVincenzo -Minnesota Timberwolves

Keon Ellis - Sacramento Kings

Troy Murphy III - New Orleans Pelicans

Herbert Jones - New Orleans Pelicans

Sources indicate that New Orleans is asking a high price for Murphy and Jones, leading the Lakers and other teams to hold off until the market softens.

Pelinka could also look through a different lens and check the available young centers in the league. DeAndre Ayton's force won't be enough under the rim, and he needs a backup when he's in bench.

Fresh Names Add Excitement

Among the group, Marshall and DiVincenzo have generated a new level of hype. Marshall brings size, versatility, and familiarity with Luka Dončić, while DiVincenzo is having a career-best season in Minnesota.

He averages 13.3 points and 4.2 assists per game, shooting efficiently from three-point range while providing strong defensive coverage on the perimeter.

