John Fetterman Says Government Shutdown 'Will Not Defund ICE' And Calls For Dialogue In Wake Of Killing Of Alex Pretti

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman called for the end of ICE's immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis after the killing of Alex Pretti on Saturday, but warned that a government shutdown "will not defund" the agency as other senators from the party vow to oppose an upcoming bill to fund DHS.

In a statement posted on social media, Fetterman said the operation has made of Minneapolis an "ungovernable and dangerous urban theatre for civilians and law enforcement that is incompatible with the American spirit."

He went on to define himself as a "very pro-immigration Democrat" who believes the country "deserves a secured border" and called for the deportation of "all criminal migrants."

"I also believe there needs to be a path to citizenship for those hardworking families who are here. I've also spent significant time hearing many different positions on the funding bills and maintain that I will never vote to shut our government down, especially our Defense Department," he added.

Moreover, he claimed that doing so won't defund ICE as DHS "has $178B in funding from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which I didn't vote for."

"I want a conversation on the DHS appropriations bill and support stripping it from the minibus. It is unlikely that will happen and our country will suffer another shutdown. We must find a way forward and I remain committed to being a voice of reason and common sense," Fetterman concluded.

The stance stands in contrast with that of Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who said on Saturday that Democrats "will not provide the votes to proceed to the appropriations bill if the DHS funding bill is included."

PBS noted that is senators don't pass the bill by Friday, funding for Homeland Security and other agencies covered by six of the 12 annual spending bills for the current budget year will lapse.

"Democrats sought common sense reforms in the Department of Homeland Security spending bill, but because of Republicans' refusal to stand up to President Trump, the DHS bill is woefully inadequate to rein in the abuses of ICE," Schumer added.

Originally published on Latin Times