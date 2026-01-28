All Samsung Galaxy S26 Models Expected to Support Satellite Communication 

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 series is poised to deliver a significant upgrade in mobile connectivity.

Newly surfaced regulatory filings indicate that Samsung is preparing to introduce satellite communication support across its next flagship lineup. This is a huge development ahead of its expected debut next month.

Galaxy S26 Models Surface in FCC Database

All three variants, the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, have been listed in recent U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filings.

The documents confirm support for Supplemental Coverage from Space (SCS) and Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) technologies, both of which are essential for satellite-based communication.

If implemented at launch, this would place Samsung firmly in competition within the growing satellite smartphone segment, where off-grid connectivity is increasingly seen as a must-have safety feature rather than a novelty.

Satellite Connectivity For Galaxy S26 Users

Satellite communication would allow Galaxy S26 users to send and receive text messages without cellular service, making the feature particularly valuable in remote locations or emergencies. That said, availability may vary by region and carrier, and the feature may roll out gradually depending on regulatory approvals and network partnerships.

As with similar implementations from competitors, satellite functionality is expected to focus on messaging and emergency use rather than full voice or data support, at least initially.

Next-Generation Wireless Features Confirmed

In addition to satellite support, the FCC filings point to a comprehensive connectivity package. As GSM Arena spotted, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to include:

Wi-Fi 7 for faster speeds and lower latency

Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) for improved power efficiency

NFC for payments and device pairing

Ultra Wideband (UWB) for precise location tracking and smart device integration

Together, these upgrades signal a focus on future-ready wireless performance across Samsung's ecosystem.

Samsung–Skylo Partnership Speculation

Further fueling speculation, earlier reports have linked Samsung to Skylo, a satellite network provider. The rumors stem from technical documentation associated with the Exynos Modem 5410, which is believed to support satellite messaging and calling capabilities. While Samsung has not officially confirmed a partnership, the FCC filings add credibility to those claims.

While regulatory approval does not guarantee immediate consumer availability, the evidence strongly suggests that satellite communication is part of Samsung's Galaxy S26 roadmap.

