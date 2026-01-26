Hermès' Longtime Menswear Creative Director Leaves After 37 Years in Paris Finale

Hermès marked the end of an era on Saturday in Paris as its longtime menswear creative director, Véronique Nichanian, presented her final collection after 37 years at the French luxury house.

The show, held during Paris Fashion Week menswear, closed with a standing ovation and confirmed a major transition for the brand as Nichanian prepares to hand over the role to British designer Grace Wales Bonner.

According to CNA, the Fall/Winter 2026–2027 collection was shown at the Palais Brongniart, the former Paris stock exchange.

At 71, Nichanian walked out at the end of the show to applause from an audience that included designers, actors, musicians, and Hermès executives.

Among those attending were singer Usher, rapper Travis Scott, actors James McAvoy and Chace Crawford, and designer Paul Smith.

Usher was seen speaking with Hermès executive chairman Axel Dumas ahead of the show, signaling a slightly more high-profile crowd than usual for the discreet luxury brand.

Hermès Men FW26, Véronique Nichanian’s swan song for the brand after 37 years 🖤 pic.twitter.com/1dnWadh0Pb — Kea (@jacquemusx) January 25, 2026

Hermès Revisits Archive Pieces in Menswear Finale

On the runway, Nichanian stayed true to the calm and refined style that has defined Hermès menswear for decades. Models wore silk turtlenecks paired with leather trousers in navy, black, and taupe.

Overcoats featured leather patchwork details and shearling linings, focusing on texture and warmth rather than bold design.

Several looks honored the house's history by using archive pieces from earlier collections. A navy leather suit with topstitched pinstripes from 2003 reappeared, along with a mocha calfskin jumpsuit first shown in 1991, Reuters reported.

Bright orange and yellow jackets added small pops of color, while a shiny khaki crocodile-skin suit stood out as one of the most eye-catching looks in the show.

Nichanian's use of past designs highlighted her long career at Hermès and her careful, thoughtful approach to fashion.

Rather than dramatic statements, her work has focused on quality materials and timeless shapes, a style many see as central to the brand's identity.

Hermès announced in October that Grace Wales Bonner would succeed Nichanian as menswear creative director.

Wales Bonner, who is based in London and runs her own label, will present her first Hermès menswear collection next January.

Originally published on vcpost.com