Business

Hermès' Longtime Menswear Creative Director Leaves After 37 Years in Paris Finale

By
Hermès’ Longtime Menswear Creative Director Leaves After 37 Years in

Hermès marked the end of an era on Saturday in Paris as its longtime menswear creative director, Véronique Nichanian, presented her final collection after 37 years at the French luxury house.

The show, held during Paris Fashion Week menswear, closed with a standing ovation and confirmed a major transition for the brand as Nichanian prepares to hand over the role to British designer Grace Wales Bonner.

According to CNA, the Fall/Winter 2026–2027 collection was shown at the Palais Brongniart, the former Paris stock exchange.

At 71, Nichanian walked out at the end of the show to applause from an audience that included designers, actors, musicians, and Hermès executives.

Among those attending were singer Usher, rapper Travis Scott, actors James McAvoy and Chace Crawford, and designer Paul Smith.

Usher was seen speaking with Hermès executive chairman Axel Dumas ahead of the show, signaling a slightly more high-profile crowd than usual for the discreet luxury brand.

Hermès Revisits Archive Pieces in Menswear Finale

On the runway, Nichanian stayed true to the calm and refined style that has defined Hermès menswear for decades. Models wore silk turtlenecks paired with leather trousers in navy, black, and taupe.

Overcoats featured leather patchwork details and shearling linings, focusing on texture and warmth rather than bold design.

Several looks honored the house's history by using archive pieces from earlier collections. A navy leather suit with topstitched pinstripes from 2003 reappeared, along with a mocha calfskin jumpsuit first shown in 1991, Reuters reported.

Bright orange and yellow jackets added small pops of color, while a shiny khaki crocodile-skin suit stood out as one of the most eye-catching looks in the show.

Nichanian's use of past designs highlighted her long career at Hermès and her careful, thoughtful approach to fashion.

Rather than dramatic statements, her work has focused on quality materials and timeless shapes, a style many see as central to the brand's identity.

Hermès announced in October that Grace Wales Bonner would succeed Nichanian as menswear creative director.

Wales Bonner, who is based in London and runs her own label, will present her first Hermès menswear collection next January.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
Hermes, Paris
© 2026 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Hermès’ Longtime Menswear Creative Director Leaves After 37 Years in

Hermès' Longtime Menswear Creative Director Leaves After 37 Years in Paris Finale

FRANCE-ECONOMY-INDUSTRY-AVIATION-AIRBUS
Airbus CEO Warns of New Geopolitical Risks After 'Significant' Trade Damage
Google's New 'Daily Listen' Turns Your Discover Feed Into Podcast
Leaked Google Documents Spark Backlash Over Alleged Plan to Win Lifelong Loyalty Through Schools
U.S. Power Grid Under Pressure as Winter Storm Drives Up
U.S. Power Grid Under Pressure as Winter Storm Drives Up Demand and Costs
iPhone on Top of a Wooden Table
Apple Rumors: Intel to Make Chips Using 14A Process, Says Jeff Pu 
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice