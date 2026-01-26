U.S. Power Grid Under Pressure as Winter Storm Drives Up Demand and Costs

A massive winter storm sweeping across the United States is putting the nation's power grid under intense pressure, forcing operators to take extraordinary steps to keep the lights on and prevent rolling blackouts.

Stretching over 2,300 miles, the storm has disrupted transportation, closed schools, and canceled thousands of flights.

Over 600,000 consumers lost electricity as the system struggled to meet soaring demand, particularly in the southern states of Tennessee, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, NDTV reported.

Up to two feet of snow is forecast in some areas, with widespread sleet and freezing rain expected from Saturday through Monday.

The storm has also triggered sharp spikes in electricity prices. PJM Interconnection, the largest regional power grid serving 67 million people across the East and Mid-Atlantic, reported wholesale electricity prices briefly surpassing $3,000 per megawatt-hour early Saturday, compared with under $200 earlier in the day.

In New England, fuel oil generation has been ramped up to conserve natural gas, the region's main power source.

🇺🇸 1 MILLION without electricity as winter storm devastates U.S. pic.twitter.com/8fB5hMN2ml — Malcolm X (@malcolmx653459) January 26, 2026

Winter Storm Tests US Power Grid

According to FoxBusiness, experts say the crisis highlights the nation's heavy reliance on natural gas, which now fuels about 40% of US electricity generation, up from roughly 12% in 1990.

"What we lack is sufficient capacity to store and deliver gas in real time," said Didi Caldwell, founder and CEO of Global Location Strategies.

Unlike coal plants that can stockpile months of fuel, most natural gas plants depend on just-in-time deliveries. Any disruption in pipelines can quickly threaten power generation.

"Every region is exposed, but for different reasons," Caldwell explained. In the Southeast, limited storage and pipeline capacity mean natural gas competes with itself during cold snaps, driving up prices and straining the system.

Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. Zone 5, running through Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia, is particularly vulnerable.

The current storm is among the first major tests of improvements made since Texas' deadly Winter Storm Uri in 2021, when frozen gas infrastructure caused widespread outages.

Similar near-failures occurred in 2022 in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic during an Arctic cold event.

Caldwell said long-term solutions will require grid modernization, targeted upgrades to gas delivery, and better coordination between gas and electric systems.

Across the country, the storm has caused transportation chaos, with 13,000 flights canceled over the weekend and vehicles damaged by fallen trees and snow.

Residents are bracing for frigid temperatures, with the Lower 48 states expected to see an average low of -12.3°F, the coldest since January 2014.

Originally published on vcpost.com