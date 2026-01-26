Airbus CEO Warns of New Geopolitical Risks After 'Significant' Trade Damage

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury has warned employees that the aircraft maker must be ready to adjust to new and growing geopolitical risks after suffering what he called "significant" logistical and financial damage from global trade tensions last year.

His message comes as Airbus faces pressure from US protectionist policies and strained US-China relations.

In an internal letter sent to staff last week, Faury said the start of 2026 has been unusually difficult.

"The beginning of 2026 is marked by an unprecedented number of crises and by unsettling geopolitical developments," he wrote.

"We should proceed in a spirit of solidarity and self-reliance." Airbus declined to comment publicly on the internal communication, NY Post reported.

Faury did not name specific political events, but the warning follows ongoing disputes between the United States and China, as well as wider disagreements between Washington and its allies.

Airbus, which is both a major aircraft maker and a key European defense supplier, is directly affected by such tensions.

"The industrial landscape in which we operate is sown with difficulties, exacerbated by the confrontation between the US and China," Faury said.

Trade Tensions Cause Logistical and Financial Strain at Airbus

He noted that multiple trade pressures have already "caused significant collateral damage, logistically and financially."

Last April, US President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs, which were followed by Chinese limits on rare earth exports.

The United States also temporarily froze exports of engines and other key aircraft parts to China.

These components are needed for China's C919 jet and for Airbus planes assembled in China, adding strain to global supply chains. While aerospace later received partial relief from tariffs, the disruption was already felt.

According to CNBC, despite these challenges, Faury praised Airbus's 160,000 employees for delivering "good results" in 2025, though he did not provide details ahead of the company's earnings release on Feb. 19.

He said Airbus Defense and Space is now stronger after deep restructuring, while Airbus Helicopters continues to perform steadily.

The CEO also stressed the need to learn from recent setbacks. In November, Airbus carried out its largest-ever recall involving a software upgrade.

Soon after, the company cut aircraft delivery targets due to flawed fuselage panels, though it kept its financial goals, helped by progress on cost-cutting efforts. "We must be more rigorous in managing our systems and products in general," Faury said.

