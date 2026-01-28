Volkswagen Issues Recall for 44,000 Vehicles Over Overheating Battery Concern

Volkswagen Group of America announced a recall affecting more than 44,000 vehicles due to a potential fire risk from overheating high-voltage batteries.

The recall primarily involves the popular ID.4 electric SUV and impacts model years 2023 through 2025.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 43,881 ID.4 SUVs are being recalled to update high-voltage battery software and replace batteries as needed.

An additional 670 vehicles from 2023 and 2024 are being recalled because misaligned battery cell modules could increase the risk of a fire.

Owners of the 670 affected vehicles are being advised to take extra precautions until the recall repair is completed, NY Post reported.

NHTSA recommends parking outside immediately after charging, avoiding overnight indoor charging, not using Level 3 DC fast chargers, and limiting the battery charge to a maximum of 80%.

Volkswagen dealers will perform the necessary software updates and battery replacements free of charge for all recalled vehicles. For the 670 vehicles with potential misaligned battery cells, dealers will replace the high-voltage battery cell modules as needed to ensure safety.

"Volkswagen is committed to the safety of our customers," the company said in a statement. "We are working closely with NHTSA to ensure all vehicles are inspected and repaired promptly."

Volkswagen to recall 44K vehicles over high-voltage battery fire risk https://t.co/lzWBbduhkK pic.twitter.com/4yl8018mAl — New York Post (@nypost) January 27, 2026

Volkswagen ID.4 Recall Letters to Be Sent

The recall is part of a broader effort by automakers to address safety concerns in electric vehicles, particularly regarding high-voltage battery systems.

While EVs are generally considered safe, overheating batteries remain a top priority for regulators and manufacturers alike.

Vehicle owners will start receiving notification letters by mail in March. Owners who want more information or wish to schedule a repair can also contact Volkswagen customer service directly.

According to FoxBusiness, NHTSA encourages affected owners to follow the safety instructions immediately to reduce fire risks.

The ID.4 has been one of Volkswagen's fastest-growing electric vehicles, combining affordability with a long-range battery and modern design.

While the recall may cause temporary inconvenience, experts say the swift action is crucial to maintaining customer trust and preventing potential accidents.

Volkswagen said it continues to monitor its battery systems closely and plans to implement additional safety measures to prevent similar issues in future models.

Owners are urged to act promptly and adhere to all safety guidelines until their vehicles are repaired.

Originally published on vcpost.com