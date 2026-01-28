Pegula Breaks Through to Australian Open Semifinals After Thrilling Win Over Anisimova

Jessica Pegula finally overcame her quarterfinal curse at the Australian Open, defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 7-6 (1) on Wednesday to reach the semifinals at Melbourne Park for the first time.

Pegula appears to be feeling in good condition throughout the event, which means that she's more than ready to take her next opponent for the semis showdown.

Strong Start, Nerve-Wracking Finish For Pegula

Pegula dominated the first set, closing it with a strong ace and minimal unforced errors. The second set was far more competitive, with both players exchanging breaks.

Pegula ultimately held her nerve in the tiebreak to avoid a decisive third set.

"I've been waiting for the time when I can kind of break through. I feel like I really play some good tennis here, and I like the conditions."

Before dismantling Anisimova, she managed to upset defending champion Madison Keys. The World No. 5 player is now out of the tournament.

Experience Against Anisimova Pays Off

Having won all three of their previous encounters, Pegula relied on her experience and tactical awareness, rallying from 5-3 down in the second set to prevent Anisimova from reaching another major final.

The 31-year-old athlete was confident that she could win the rallies and put pressure on her serves. Pegula added that she was determined to win the tiebreak unless she wanted to go to a thirdset.

The victory also marked Pegula's 14th win in her past 15 matches against American opponents.

Semifinals Clash With Elena Rybakina

No. 6 seed Pegula will face No. 5 seed Elena Rybakina in Thursday's semifinal, while top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka takes on No. 12 Elina Svitolina in the other semifinal.

Svitolina defeated Coco Gauff in their recent clash. The World No. 3 raged at the Australian Open after she smashed her racket due to frustration. Gauff acknowledged her mistakes in the end, emphasizing that she only needed to release those emotions in that manner.

