MSC Group Strengthens U.S. Presence With New Miami Cruise Headquarters

MSC Group is expanding its US footprint with a major investment in Miami, opening a new $100 million headquarters for its North American Cruise Division.

The move signals the cruise and transportation giant's growing focus on the US market and its confidence in Florida's economy.

The new headquarters, unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, is located in downtown Miami and will serve as the main base for MSC's cruise operations across North America.

The company says the office will immediately bring more than 400 employees to the area, with another 1,500 jobs expected over the next three years.

Local officials estimate the project will create about $300 million each year in ongoing economic impact for Miami-Dade County, NY Post reported.

MSC Group is a privately owned global company based in Switzerland, with businesses spanning shipping, logistics, and cruises.

In recent years, its cruise division has been growing fastest in the United States, making Miami a natural choice for expansion.

The new office covers 130,000 square feet and takes up the entire seventh floor of Block 55 at Sawyer's Walk, just west of PortMiami.

New office, new chapter 🎉 Yesterday, we hosted the ribbon cutting of Block 55, MSC Cruises' new North America headquarters in Miami, Florida. #MSCCruises pic.twitter.com/moBfHM3ash — MSC Cruises (USA) (@MSCCruisesUSA) January 27, 2026

"MSC Group's decision to establish its North American Cruise Division headquarters in Miami reflects the city's unmatched position as a global gateway for trade, travel and maritime commerce," Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins said in a statement.

She added that the city welcomes companies that want to grow, innovate, and create jobs.

From the new headquarters, MSC will oversee its main cruise brand as well as its luxury line, Explora Journeys.

The company is considered the world's third-largest cruise line and plans to add more ships, expand US homeports, and attract more American travelers.

According to FoxBusiness, the location places MSC alongside other major cruise companies already based in Miami, including Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

The headquarters opening builds on other recent MSC investments in South Florida.

The company recently opened what it calls North America's largest cruise terminal and launched its new ship, MSC World America, from Miami. These moves underline MSC's long-term commitment to the region.

"Our new North American Cruise Division headquarters reflects the scale of our ambitions," MSC Cruises USA CEO Rubén Rodríguez said.

"By bringing our teams together under one roof, we are creating an environment that fosters collaboration, innovation and shared purpose as we continue expanding our footprint."

Miami's cruise industry continues to grow. PortMiami handled a record 8.56 million passengers last year, including a single-day high of more than 70,000 travelers.

