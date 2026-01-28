NBA Trade Rumors: Are Knicks Quietly Preparing to Move Karl-Anthony Towns?

The KAT-Julius Randle trade was one of the most ambitious trades in recent NBA history because two teams appeared to have benefited from it equally. Karl-Anthony Towns has become the key variable for the New York Knicks, but the organization could push for a riskier trade as they chase two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, a recent insider report suggests that New York may now be open to moving Towns even without landing the Greek Freak.

Fit Concerns Drive the Conversation, Not Talent

According to CBS Sports, the discussion around Towns is less about ability and more about fit. New York envisioned an elite offensive pairing, combining Towns' perimeter shooting with Jalen Brunson's shot creation. Offensively, the concept made sense.

Defensively, the results have been less convincing.

While Brunson remains untouchable due to his leadership and offensive consistency, Towns does not enjoy the same institutional protection. Internal concerns about defensive discipline and reliability have lingered, especially as the Knicks struggle to consistently impose themselves on both ends of the floor.

Shooting Regression Weakens the Roster Equation

Towns' value has always hinged on his elite shooting from the center position, but that advantage has narrowed. After hovering near 45% from three early last season, his efficiency has steadily declined. This year, he's closer to league average.

Without premium spacing, Towns' defensive limitations become harder to justify, particularly given the size of his contract. The original roster calculus begins to crack when the shooting edge disappears.

Potential Trade Market and Logical Fits

Despite the concerns, Towns still carries league-wide appeal. Stretch bigs with star-level pedigree remain rare, and several teams could view him as a floor-raiser.

Chicago Bulls: Possess draft capital and expiring contracts that could facilitate a clean deal.

Portland Trail Blazers: Offer theoretical defensive cover and a clear shooting need, though interest there remains speculative.

Any deal would likely center on flexibility, future assets, and fit rather than star-for-star value.

In another report by ClutchPoints, the Orlando Magic could also be a viable trade partner in landing Towns. The potential blockbuster could involve Karl-Anthony Towns and Guerschon Yabusele in exchange for Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr., Jonathan Isaac, and a 2026 ORL second-round pick.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com