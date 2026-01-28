Amazon Job Cuts Loom as 'Project Dawn' Email Sparks Internal Panic Among Employees

Amazon employees were left unsettled this week after an unexpected calendar invitation hinted at possible layoffs, reigniting fears of another major round of job cuts. Just last week, the company announced plans to layoff roughly 30,000 corporate workers.

The invite, which referenced an internal efficiency initiative called Project Dawn, briefly appeared on employee calendars before being swiftly canceled, though not before spreading confusion across the company.

What Is Project Dawn at Amazon?

According to internal communications, Project Dawn is part of Amazon's broader effort to streamline operations, reduce management layers, and cut internal bureaucracy.

Reuters reported that the initiative reportedly focuses on improving speed and accountability, particularly within Amazon Web Services (AWS).

While leadership has framed Project Dawn as a strategic restructuring effort, many employees interpreted the messaging as a signal that layoffs could be imminent.

Accidental Calendar Invite Sparks Confusion

The calendar entry, titled "Send Project Dawn email," was attributed to a senior AWS executive but appears to have been sent unintentionally by an assistant. Scheduled for early Wednesday morning, the meeting was canceled shortly after it appeared.

Still, screenshots spread quickly. As Business Insider spotted, employees took to internal Slack channels to speculate about whether the invite was sent in error or whether their roles were at risk. The channels contain tens of thousands of members.

Layoffs Expected Across Corporate Teams

Amazon is reportedly preparing to cut thousands of corporate jobs, marking what would be its second major workforce reduction since October, when approximately 14,000 roles were eliminated.

Leadership has sent notifications to affected employees in the US, Canada, and Costa Rica had already been completed, but the lack of clear communication fueled anxiety across departments.

Uncertainty Continues Inside Amazon

It remains unclear which teams could be impacted by further cuts. Some employees speculated that receiving the calendar invite might actually indicate safety rather than risk, while others viewed it as confirmation that layoffs were imminent.

Amazon robots are expected to be the main means of automation in the company for the next 10 years. This means that the company will have to issue another round of layoffs. About 1.1 million warehouse workers will be affected during the period.

Originally published on Tech Times