A Minnesota man has admitted killing his pregnant sister and dismembering her body after writing that her pregnancy meant she was 'no longer innocent', a case prosecutors have described as deeply disturbing and traumatic for all involved.

Jack Joseph Ball, 24, pleaded guilty last week to premeditated first-degree murder and premeditated first-degree murder of an unborn child in the deaths of his sister, 30-year-old Bethany Ann Israel, and her baby. The plea was entered in Dakota County, where prosecutors have recommended Ball receive a life sentence.

Guilty Plea Entered In Dakota County

Court records show Ball initially asserted a mental illness defence before entering the guilty plea. As part of the agreement, additional second-degree murder charges were dropped. A grand jury indicted him in January 2025, outlining evidence that investigators say points to a planned killing.

Prosecutors allege Israel went to Ball's home in Lakeville, about 23 miles (37 kilometres) south of Minneapolis, for dinner. When she failed to respond to messages hours later, family members became concerned. Their mother drove to the residence to check on the siblings and, according to court filings, saw Ball speed away from the house.

Mother Discovers Blood Inside The Home

After entering the property, the woman discovered a large amount of blood and immediately called emergency services. According to a press release, responding officers reported a pool of blood on the kitchen floor beneath the sink, blood on nearby cabinets, and several tools including large knives, a saw and a hatchet, all allegedly covered in blood.

As police searched the home, they found multiple dismembered body parts. A knife was also located on the living room floor near the staircase leading to the second level of the house, prosecutors said.

Neighbours Report Body Parts Left On Steps

Shortly after officers arrived at the Lakeville property, police received a separate 911 call from a resident in nearby Rosemount. The caller reported seeing a man on home security footage placing what appeared to be a body part on their front step.

Following a brief search, Ball was located in the backyard of a neighbouring home. He was suffering from a self-inflicted injury to his neck and was transported to a local hospital for treatment before being taken into custody.

Journals Reveal Alleged Motive

Investigators later recovered several handwritten journals from Ball's home. According to prosecutors, the writings expressed anger towards his sister because she was pregnant, repeatedly stating she was 'no longer innocent'.

The alleged motive has been cited by authorities as part of the evidence supporting premeditation. Mental illness was raised earlier in the case but was not pursued at the time of the guilty plea.

Prosecutors Describe Case As Horrific

In a statement, Dakota County Attorney's Office said the allegations were among the most disturbing its staff and law enforcement partners had encountered.

'Words can't describe what our law enforcement partners encountered during the investigation,' Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said, adding that her office would work to ensure justice and provide support for the victims' family.

Family Remembers Victim

A GoFundMe launched by Israel's family describes her as a 'cherished wife, daughter, sister, and an expectant mother' with a 'radiant spirit and unwavering kindness'. The fundraiser aims to assist loved ones as they cope with the loss of both Israel and her unborn child.

Ball remains in custody as sentencing proceedings move forward. Prosecutors have reiterated their request for a life sentence, citing the severity of the crimes and the impact on the family and wider community.

