Citi Sued Over Alleged Gender Bias and Harassment by Wealth Management Leader

Citigroup is facing a new lawsuit after a former senior executive accused the bank of allowing gender bias and sexual harassment by one of its top leaders in wealth management.

Julia Carreon, a former managing director at Citi, sued the bank on Monday in Manhattan federal court.

She claims she was pushed out of her role after being sexually harassed by Andy Sieg, the executive who runs Citi's wealth management business.

Carreon said the situation worsened when the bank's human resources team stepped in and, instead of protecting her, helped force her exit. She left Citi in mid-2024.

According to the lawsuit, Carreon joined Sieg's leadership team in late 2023 and was first supported by him, including receiving a promotion.

She said that support quickly changed. The complaint describes what she called a pattern of unwanted attention, frequent calls and messages, and behavior that made her uncomfortable.

Carreon said Sieg treated her very differently from male coworkers and created the impression that their relationship was personal rather than professional, NY Post reported.

The lawsuit also claims Sieg shared private information with her and made comments that caused coworkers to question her role and reputation.

Carreon said this led to false rumors and internal complaints, which then triggered a human resources investigation focused on her conduct. She said the investigation was unfair and ignored her concerns about harassment.

"With the help of HR and Citi's discriminatory and sexually harassing culture, Sieg poisoned Carreon's reputation within Citi and ultimately forced her to leave the firm," the complaint stated.

Citi Denies Harassment Claims

According to FT, Citigroup strongly denied the claims. In a statement, the bank said, "This lawsuit has absolutely no merit and we will demonstrate that through the legal process."

Sieg is not named as a defendant in the case and has not commented publicly on the lawsuit.

Carreon is seeking damages for alleged gender and racial discrimination under federal, state, and city laws.

She also claims Citi has a long history of failing to protect women who raise concerns about senior leaders.

The case adds to growing scrutiny of Citi's workplace culture. The bank is already defending another lawsuit from a different managing director who accused Citi of ignoring threats and promoting a culture of harassment.

Media reports last year also described complaints from employees who said Sieg intimidated staff, including both men and women.

Citi is the third-largest bank in the United States and is led by CEO Jane Fraser, the most prominent woman to head a major global bank.

Originally published on vcpost.com