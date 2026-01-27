NBA Trade Rumors: 76ers May Part Ways With Andre Drummond, But Who Else Could Be Dealt?

Andre Drummond used to be the beast paint that most NBA players fear, but not anymore. His strength, rebounding prowess, and defense have declined, and he's not in his prime anymore. Ahead of the February 5 NBA trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers might not need his service this time.

According to league sources, Philadelphia is open to moving the 32-year-old center, a development that indicates the Sixers are looking for a more effective and younger big man.

Why the 76ers Are Willing to Move Andre Drummond

Drummond is playing on an expiring $5 million contract and has performed reliably as Joel Embiid's backup. When Embiid missed time, Drummond stepped in as a capable starter, delivering strong rebounding and interior defense.

However, the emergence of second-year center Adem Bona has altered the team's long-term outlook. Philadelphia now views Bona as a cost-controlled, developmental option, reducing Drummond's future role beyond this season, per The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.

The risk is obvious: trading Drummond would leave the Sixers thin at backup center, an important concern given Embiid's injury history.

Trade Market Interest and Potential Suitors

The New York Knicks have emerged as a possible landing spot, with Drummond seen as insurance behind the injury-prone Mitchell Robinson. Any deal, however, would require New York to create additional salary flexibility.

This season, Drummond is averaging 7.1 points and 9.0 rebounds in 20 minutes per game, including a standout 24-rebound performance against Miami in November.

Speaking of the Knicks, former 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele was once rumored to be traded last year. Now, he plays in New York. However, he still doesn't get enough minutes to prove his talent. As rumors suggest, he could also be traded ahead of the trade deadline.

Other Veterans Who Could Be Moved

Drummond may not be the only Sixer drawing trade interest. Eric Gordon, on a $3.63 million expiring contract, has played a limited on-court role and could be moved to a team with cap space. That said, his veteran leadership, particularly his mentorship of rookie VJ Edgecombe, may keep him in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Quentin Grimes are also on expiring deals, though Grimes' no-trade clause complicates potential negotiations.

Where Philadelphia Stands

The 76ers currently sit sixth in the Eastern Conference at 24–21, just 1.5 games behind Cleveland. Losing Paul George and Joel Embiid is a huge blow to a contending team, but this also gave other players a chance to shine. The team looks like a team that could tank, but Tyrese Maxey is leading the charge, so the Sixers could still enter the playoffs this season.

