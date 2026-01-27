Apple Releases iOS 12.5.8 Update for Older iPhones and iPads

iOS 26 is currently the latest iOS update, but Apple has quietly released iOS 12.5.8, a critical update for older iPhones, iPads, and iPod touch models that no longer support the latest iOS versions.

While these devices are considered legacy hardware, this update ensures essential Apple services like iMessage and FaceTime continue to work smoothly. If you have an iPhone 5 or any older versions, now is the time to revisit it for a quick update.

Long-Awaited Update for Older Devices

After more than three years since the last update, Apple has returned with iOS 12.5.8 and iPadOS 12.5.8. According to 9to5Mac, this release arrived alongside developer beta updates for modern Apple operating systems.

The update primarily extends a critical system certificate set to expire in January 2027, preventing core features from ceasing to function.

Certificate Extension Keeps Services Running

According to Apple's official release notes, iOS 12.5.8 updates the certificate needed for iMessage, FaceTime, and device activation.

Installing the update now ensures these services continue beyond 2027, avoiding future interruptions or security risks, even if the expiration date seems far off.

Which Devices Are Supported?

Apple confirmed the following devices are eligible for iOS 12.5.8:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus

iPad Air

iPad mini 2 and iPad mini 3

iPod touch (6th generation)

If you or someone you know still uses these models, updating is highly recommended.

Besides maintaining service continuity, iOS 12.5.8 may also fix lingering bugs from the January 2023 release. Keeping your device updated ensures stability, security, and reliable everyday performance.

For older Apple devices, this update is essential. We recommend that you not skip this patch.

Originally published on Tech Times