Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Leak Hints at 144Hz Refresh Rate, Two Colorways, 50MP Camera, More

Motorola appears ready to expand its Edge 70 lineup once again, and the upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is already gaining attention ahead of its official debut.

Fresh leaks, ranging from official-looking renders to benchmark listings, offer an early look at a device that could become one of Motorola's most competitive midrange smartphones to date.

Premium Design Highlighted by Pantone Colorways

Leaked renders from YTechB's report showcased the Edge 70 Fusion in eye-catching Pantone Country Air and Pantone Silhouette finishes, reinforcing Motorola's growing emphasis on refined, premium aesthetics. Additional colors such as Pantone Blue Surf, Pantone Orient Blue, and Pantone Sporting Green are also expected to be part of the launch lineup.

The rear panel reportedly features a textured surface inspired by nylon and linen fabrics, giving the phone a tactile, fabric-like feel that sets it apart from typical glossy or matte designs in the midrange segment.

144Hz OLED Display With Extreme Brightness

On the front, the Edge 70 Fusion is rumored to sport a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, promising ultra-smooth scrolling and responsive gaming performance. Leaks claim a staggering 5,200 nits of peak brightness, which, if accurate, would place it among the brightest smartphone displays available.

The screen is also said to be protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, offering improved durability for everyday use.

Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Power and Android 16

Performance details come from Geekbench listings, which point to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. This combination should deliver solid multitasking, efficient power usage, and dependable gaming performance for a midrange device.

Notably, the Edge 70 Fusion is expected to ship with Android 16 out of the box, giving users immediate access to the latest software features and long-term update support.

Huge 7,000mAh Battery With Fast Charging

According to GSM Arena, battery life could be one of the phone's biggest selling points. According to leaks, the Edge 70 Fusion will pack a massive 7,000mAh battery, paired with 68W wired fast charging. This setup suggests multi-day endurance for light users and reliable all-day performance even under heavy use.

Camera Setup Focused on Everyday Reliability

For photography, the Edge 70 Fusion is rumored to feature a 50MP main camera, supported by a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. While not positioned as a camera-centric flagship, the setup should offer solid versatility for everyday shooting.

