Apple MacBook Pro May Get Two Upgrades This Year, Says Analyst

Is 2026 a good time to buy a MacBook Pro?

MacBook Pro

Big things seem to be on the way for MacBook Pro as it has been reported that it may be getting two upgrades all within 2026.

New MacBook Pro for First Half of 2026

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is looking to release a new MacBook Pro within the first half of the year.

This new MacBook Pro will reportedly be joined by new MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Studio Display models as well.

The new MacBook Pro slated for the first half of 2026 is said to come with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, according to MacRumors.

Another Upgrade for the MacBook Pro

Gurman also claims that a second upgrade to the MacBook Pro will take place in the latter half of the year as a redesign is reportedly planned for the device.

However, it is being noted that this redesign can be released in 2027. As of press time, Apple has not confirmed these reports regarding the MacBook Pro.

Should both upgrades happen this year, it is not the first time that Apple upgraded the MacBook Pro twice within one year.

As MacRumors noted, the MacBook was upgraded twice in 2023. In January of that year, Apple released M2 Pro and M2 Max models.

The M3 Pro and M3 Max models followed suit a few months later, releasing in October 2023.

