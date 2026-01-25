NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Frustrated' With Bucks' Direction For Weeks Now

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was rumored to have requested to be traded, but Doc Rivers denied the claims. Apparently, insiders said that discussions between Giannis and Bucks management had been ongoing since May 2025.

Now, it has grown increasingly serious, and the Greek Freak is not happy anymore with the direction of the team.

Giannis' Frustration Worsens As Losses Pile Up

ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that Giannis' frustration is now at an all-time high. It went to the point that the All-Star forward no longer desired to continue playing in Milwaukee.

Tension became visible following a heavy loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Antetokounmpo openly criticized the team's "selfish" play, marking a rare public display of frustration.

The Bucks have lost four of five games, many by significant margins, highlighting inconsistency on the court and pressure brewing in the locker room. Now sitting at 18-25, Milwaukee badly needs to win the remaining games to chase at least the 8th spot in the East.

Milwaukee Struggles With Locker Room Issues

According to RealGM, sources indicate that Milwaukee is facing internal discord. When a player of Giannis' stature begins questioning the team's path, uncertainty quickly spreads throughout the organization.

Reports point to a splintered locker room, with players and staff unsure of the team's direction amid ongoing talks between Giannis and management.

Team Performance Raises Red Flags

Currently, the Bucks are brawling with the Denver Nuggets, who are currently the top 3 in the Western Conference. While this is another giant to overcome, this will be a winnable game since Denver is playing without Nikola Jokic once again.

Giannis has missed 14 games due to injury, during which the team went 3–11, highlighting their struggles without him. Even with Giannis on the court, Milwaukee's performance suggests they are more of a middle-tier team than a true championship contender.

Trade Rumors vs. Reality

Speculation about Giannis moving elsewhere has intensified, with multiple teams reportedly preparing for a potential trade scenario. However, Antetokounmpo has emphasized that he does not plan to request a trade.

The Bucks are focusing on roster upgrades rather than a full rebuild, though insiders caution that separation could occur if results fail to improve.

If Giannis decides to be traded, the Bucks need to prepare for the potential trade-offs and benefits they will reap from the discussions.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com