Apple Is Reportedly Working on a Siri Chatbot Version

Apple is preparing its most ambitious Siri upgrade to date, signaling a long-awaited shift toward a chatbot-style AI assistant capable of competing with platforms like ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

According to recent reports, Apple plans to roll out the new Siri experience alongside iOS 27, macOS 27, and iPadOS 27, marking a fundamental rethinking of how users interact with Apple devices.

New Siri Chatbot Reportedly Powered by Google Gemini

Internally codenamed "Campos," the revamped Siri is said to run on a custom Apple model built on Google's Gemini technology. According to GSM Arena, this suggests Apple is prioritizing conversational intelligence and reasoning depth while still retaining control over system-level integration.

Unlike the current version of Siri, which relies heavily on scripted commands, the new chatbot is designed to support fluid, natural conversations, bringing Siri closer to the experience offered by ChatGPT and Gemini.

Siri Becomes a Standalone AI App

One of the biggest changes is structural. The upgraded Siri will reportedly function as a standalone app, deeply embedded across Apple devices rather than operating purely as a background assistant. Users will still activate it via "Hey Siri" or the side button, but once launched, the experience will resemble a full AI interface.

Capabilities are expected to include:

Advanced web searches

Image generation

Text summarization

Document analysis

Context-aware understanding of on-screen content

This positions Siri as both a productivity tool and a creative assistant, not just a voice shortcut system.

Deeper Integration Across Apple's Ecosystem

Apple is also expanding Siri's presence deeper into its ecosystem. The chatbot will reportedly gain expanded access to native apps, system controls, and, when appropriate, personal data to complete complex tasks.

Back in September, the Cupertino giant was reported to "secretly test" an internal chatbot codenamed "Veritas."

Users will be able to interact with Siri using both voice and text, offering flexibility depending on the environment or preference.

What Apple May Reveal at WWDC 2026

According to Bloomberg, Apple is expected to officially unveil the new Siri experience at WWDC 2026. While features like long-term memory may lag behind competitors initially, Apple's focus appears to be on speed, privacy, and seamless device control.

If Apple delivers on these plans, Siri could finally evolve from a reactive voice assistant into a fully capable AI companion. It's a gamechanger in the making, especially for fans waiting for this much-needed upgrade.

