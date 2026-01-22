NBA Trade Rumors: Can Pat Riley, Miami Heat Work Their Way For Ja Morant?

Ja Morant is at the center of several trade rumors from last year, but those reports have not stopped until now, especially with the NBA trade deadline around the corner. According to the latest rumor, the Memphis Grizzlies star is linked to the Miami Heat.

Pat Riley should think this carefully since the team is currently sitting at 8th in the Eastern Conference. At 23-21, they are barely hanging in for playoff contention.

While talents like Bam Adebayo, Norman Powell, and Tyler Herro shine, the Heat are still searching for a true superstar to push them into championship contention.

Ja Morant Emerges as a Prime Target

Marc Stein wrote that Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has surfaced repeatedly in trade talks involving Miami. With the NBA trade deadline approaching, speculation has intensified.

CBS Sports analyst Sam Quinn highlighted the Heat as a perfect potential fit for Morant, noting that while he might not instantly turn Miami into title contenders, he could be the franchise player they desperately need.

Why the Heat and Morant Make Sense

Morant's desire to be a franchise cornerstone aligns perfectly with Miami's needs. In 19 games this season, he's averaging 19.3 points, 7.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game, although his shooting efficiency has dipped.

Despite this, it's clear Morant has the talent to lead a team, especially one with championship aspirations like Miami. His fit would combine his explosive playmaking with Miami's culture and coaching expertise.

Risks and Rewards for Miami

While the upside is undeniable, acquiring Morant carries risk, according to Heavy. His injury history and occasional attitude concerns in Memphis raise questions about long-term stability. However, under Erik Spoelstra, a coach renowned for managing star personalities, Morant could reach his full potential.

The Heat may be betting that their culture and system can channel his talent effectively.

If the Heat cannot land Morant, the Raptors might be the next in line to get him.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com