Sports

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Target These 3 Hot Prospects For Roster Rebuild

LeBron James and Austin Reaves will be free agent this season.

By

With the 2026 NBA trade deadline set for February 5, the Los Angeles Lakers are quietly exploring roster upgrades. While they may not dominate headlines like the Warriors or Knicks, the Purple and Gold aim to address scoring inconsistencies and defensive gaps that have hampered their season.

More specifically, the team is on the lookout for Herb Jones, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Jonathan Kuminga.

Potential Trade Targets

Jonathan Kuminga Shatters NBA Trade Rumors By Signing $48.5 Million

Per Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, here are the reasons why the Lakers might chase these young guns ahead of the trade deadline.

Herb Jones – At 27, Jones is a defensive-minded wing whose injury history has limited his play. Still, he could pair well with Luka Doncic, bringing depth and perimeter defense.

Jonathan Kuminga – Following uncertainty around Golden State's roster after Jimmy Butler's torn ACL, Kuminga emerges as a versatile scoring and defensive option who can complement both starters and bench units.

Jaren Jackson Jr. – The former Defensive Player of the Year offers floor spacing with a 36.1% three-point shooting rate and a defensive anchor. At 26, he could balance Austin Reaves and DeAndre Ayton while improving overall team flexibility.

Lakers' Current Struggles

Through 41 games, the Lakers have battled inconsistent scoring and defensive lapses. While LeBron James and Luka Doncic maintain elite production, the team's bench contributions and spotty defensive rotations have made potential trades critical. Injuries, especially to key players like Austin Reaves, further complicate depth management.

If James and Doncic are the only ones scoring for the team, they should seek help from the defensive players in the transition. The only way to do that is to sign reliable defensive players during the trade deadline. To make it worse, James and Reaves will be free agents soon.

According to Heavy, adding a 3-and-D wing or a versatile big man could give coach JJ Redick the flexibility to surround the team's stars with complementary talent. While no trade guarantees instant success, acquiring players like Jones, Kuminga, or Jackson addresses clear roster weaknesses, boosting the Lakers' second-half competitiveness.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Los angeles lakers, Nba trade rumors
© Copyright 2026 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Marriage Registrations Crash 20% in One Year

China's Young People Are Rejecting Marriage — And It's Worse Than Anyone Thought

Europe Warns of Counter-Tariffs as Trump Threatens 50% Duties on
EU Mulls Tariffs and Market Restrictions on US in Response to Greenland Threat
Joyce Carol Oates and Elon Musk Clash on X Over
Elon Musk Seeks $134 Billion From OpenAI, Microsoft for 'Wrongful Gains'
Windows 11's FAT32 GB Size Limit Might Finally be Axed: Microsoft Upgrade Coming
Microsoft Rolls Out Fix for Security Update Preventing Windows 11 PCs From Shutting Down
The shipment
China Announces Donation Of 30,000 Tons Of Rice To Cuba: 'Stay United In Difficult Times'
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice