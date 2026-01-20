WhatsApp Is Testing Facebook-like Cover Photos to Personalize Your Digital Profile

WhatsApp appears to be borrowing a familiar feature from Facebook.

Meta is aware of this change, and Profile cover photos, which have long been used on the popular platform to add personality beyond a single image, are now being tested for WhatsApp user profiles.

WhatsApp Profile Cover Photos Spotted in iOS Beta

The upcoming feature was spotted in recent WhatsApp iOS beta builds, according to WABetaInfo. While it's still under development and not available to testers yet, its presence in the iOS beta strongly suggests an Android version will follow, as is typical with WhatsApp feature rollouts.

Once enabled, the cover photo will appear as a banner image at the top of a user's profile, adding visual depth beyond the standard circular profile picture.

The layout mirrors what WhatsApp already offers for Business profiles, where brands can highlight logos, storefronts, or promotional visuals.

For regular users, this marks a notable shift. Instead of being limited to a single profile photo, users will be able to display a wider image that reflects their personality, interests, or current mood.

Privacy Controls Will Mirror Existing Profile Settings

Despite the added visibility, WhatsApp is keeping privacy front and center. The feature is expected to come with granular privacy controls, accessible via Settings > Privacy > Cover Photo.

According to Android Police, users will be able to choose who can see their cover image using familiar options, including My Contacts, Nobody, Everyone, and My Contacts Except.

These settings mirror WhatsApp's existing profile photo and status privacy options, ensuring users can customize their appearance without sacrificing control. Whether someone wants their cover photo fully public or visible only to close contacts, the choice remains entirely theirs.

When is Facebook-like Cover Photos Coming to WhatsApp?

For now, WhatsApp cover photos are still in development, and Meta has not announced an official launch timeline. As with many beta features, details could change before a global rollout or the feature could be delayed or refined further based on testing.

Still, its emergence is a good way to see if the photo banner is still a thing in Meta's space. WhatsApp has been steadily evolving from a purely functional messaging app into a more personalized social communication platform, especially as competition from Telegram, Instagram DMs, and other messaging services intensifies.

Originally published on Tech Times