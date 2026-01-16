Tech

X Suffers Widespread Outage as Users Report Feed and Posting Issues

By
Elon Musk’s X Under EU Scrutiny Following $33 Billion xAI
A photo taken on March 11, 2024 shows the logo of US online social media and social networking service X - formerly Twitter - on a smartphone screen in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany.

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, suffered a widespread outage on Friday morning, leaving tens of thousands of users across the United States unable to post, load feeds, or refresh timelines.

According to Downdetector, problem reports surged well above normal levels, with over 74,000 users reporting issues at the peak around 10 am ET.

Users in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Seattle reported that only some posts appeared or that the platform failed to load entirely.

By 2 pm ET, the number of reports dropped to around 1,000 as the issues began to resolve, USA Today reported.

More than half of the reported problems were linked to the mobile app, highlighting the disruption for users who rely on X on their phones.

Downdetector data showed the outage affected the app and website across much of the country, signaling a broad disruption, though X had not yet provided an official explanation.

"This morning, I couldn't see any of my feed, and posting didn't work at all," said one frustrated user from Los Angeles. "It finally started working after a few minutes, but it was really annoying."

X Faces Second Outage in a Week

According to the NYPost, the incident comes just days after Verizon faced a major nationwide network failure that left phones stuck in SOS mode, disrupted 911 calls in some areas, and prompted outrage over the carrier's $20 customer credit.

The back-to-back technical issues have left users on edge and sparked conversations about the reliability of online services.

This was the second outage for X in a single week. On Tuesday, Jan. 13, more than 24,000 users reported similar issues, which were resolved within an hour.

While the cause of Friday's outage remains unclear, X has faced previous problems with internet infrastructure provider Cloudflare, which experienced incidents in November and December affecting multiple platforms, including LinkedIn, Fortnite, and DoorDash.

Analysts note that such outages, though often brief, can disrupt communication, social media trends, and online engagement for both individual users and businesses.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
X, Outage
© 2026 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
ChatGPT

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Go in the US; Ad Testing to Follow for Free Tier

Elon Musk’s X Under EU Scrutiny Following $33 Billion xAI
X Suffers Widespread Outage as Users Report Feed and Posting Issues
Meta Eyes Major Stake in Scale AI With $10 Billion
Meta Reduces Reality Labs Workforce While Pivoting to AI-Powered Glasses
Liam Rosenior Takes Blame After Robert Sánchez Errors Sink Chelsea
Liam Rosenior Takes Blame After Robert Sánchez Errors Sink Chelsea in Game Against Arsenal 
CES 2026’s Most Futuristic Robots And What They Actually Do:
CES 2026's Most Futuristic Robots And What They Actually Do: From Smart Vacuums to Butler Bots
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice