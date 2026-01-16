Boston Bruins Immortalize Zdeno Chara as No. 33 Rises to the Rafters

The Boston Bruins officially retired Zdeno Chara's iconic No. 33 before their matchup against the Seattle Kraken, turning TD Garden into a powerful tribute to one of the greatest defensemen in NHL history.

Fans poured into the arena hours before puck drop, eager to honor the towering figure who defined an era of Bruins hockey.

Original Six Legends Unite to Honor "Big Zee"

According to the Boston Herald, Zdeno Chara became just the 13th player in franchise history to have his number raised to the rafters, joining an elite group that includes Bobby Orr, John Bucyk, Cam Neely, Willie O'Ree, and other Bruins legends.

Standing at center ice beside a towering "Big Zee" ice sculpture and a massive No. 33 backdrop, Chara addressed a roaring TD Garden crowd.

The arena echoed with chants of "Zee!" before erupting into a thunderous, emotional "Thank you, Chara!" This is an unforgettable scene that perfectly captured the bond between the captain and the city he led for more than a decade.

Stanley Cup Champion and Record-Breaking Career

Zdeno Chara spent 14 of his 24 NHL seasons in Boston, serving as captain during the franchise's unforgettable 2011 Stanley Cup championship run.

A Norris Trophy winner in 2009 and a 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, Chara leaves the game as the NHL's all-time leader in games played by a defenseman, appearing in 1,680 contests over his storied career.

Honoring the Man Beyond the Ice

In a fitting personal touch, the Bruins gifted Chara a trip to Australia, where he plans to run the Sydney Marathon as part of his goal of completing all seven World Marathon Majors, ESPN reported.

Zdeno Chara's No. 33 now hangs permanently in the rafters, but his impact on the Boston Bruins and the standard he set for leadership will resonate inside TD Garden for generations to come.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com