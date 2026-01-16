Sports

Boston Bruins Immortalize Zdeno Chara as No. 33 Rises to the Rafters

Chara will focus on his upcoming Sydney Marathon after his NHL retirement.

By

The Boston Bruins officially retired Zdeno Chara's iconic No. 33 before their matchup against the Seattle Kraken, turning TD Garden into a powerful tribute to one of the greatest defensemen in NHL history.

Fans poured into the arena hours before puck drop, eager to honor the towering figure who defined an era of Bruins hockey.

Original Six Legends Unite to Honor "Big Zee"

Zdeno Chara Returns to the Isles: 44-Year-Old Defenseman Signs 1-Year Deal With New York Islanders
BOSTON, MA - Zdeno Chara of the Washington Capitals looks on before Game Four of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden on May 21, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.

According to the Boston Herald, Zdeno Chara became just the 13th player in franchise history to have his number raised to the rafters, joining an elite group that includes Bobby Orr, John Bucyk, Cam Neely, Willie O'Ree, and other Bruins legends.

Standing at center ice beside a towering "Big Zee" ice sculpture and a massive No. 33 backdrop, Chara addressed a roaring TD Garden crowd.

The arena echoed with chants of "Zee!" before erupting into a thunderous, emotional "Thank you, Chara!" This is an unforgettable scene that perfectly captured the bond between the captain and the city he led for more than a decade.

Stanley Cup Champion and Record-Breaking Career

Zdeno Chara spent 14 of his 24 NHL seasons in Boston, serving as captain during the franchise's unforgettable 2011 Stanley Cup championship run.

A Norris Trophy winner in 2009 and a 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, Chara leaves the game as the NHL's all-time leader in games played by a defenseman, appearing in 1,680 contests over his storied career.

Honoring the Man Beyond the Ice

In a fitting personal touch, the Bruins gifted Chara a trip to Australia, where he plans to run the Sydney Marathon as part of his goal of completing all seven World Marathon Majors, ESPN reported.

Zdeno Chara's No. 33 now hangs permanently in the rafters, but his impact on the Boston Bruins and the standard he set for leadership will resonate inside TD Garden for generations to come.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Boston bruins, Zdeno chara
© Copyright 2026 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
US-INTERNET-COMPUTERS-LIFESTYLE-INSTAGRAM

Instagram Reels: 'Build Your 2026 Algorithm' Now Live For All English Users to Personalize the Feed

MLB Trade Rumors: Will Kyle Tucker Join the Los Angeles
MLB Trade Rumors: Kyle Tucker Could Benefit From These 3 Suitors, But Will Yankees Let Him Leave?
Apple Creator Studio
Apple Launches 'Creator Studio' Subscription That Bundles Mac, iPad, and iPhone's Creative Apps
German Supermarket Chain Aldi To Buy Winn-Dixie And Harveys Supermarkets
Aldi Ramps Up US Expansion as Shoppers Seek Budget-Friendly Groceries
Meta Eyes Major Stake in Scale AI With $10 Billion
Meta Reduces Reality Labs Workforce While Pivoting to AI-Powered Glasses
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice