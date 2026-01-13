Business

Aldi Ramps Up US Expansion as Shoppers Seek Budget-Friendly Groceries

Aldi is speeding up its growth in the United States as more families look for cheaper ways to buy food.

The discount grocery chain announced it will open more than 180 new stores by the end of 2026, bringing its total close to 2,800 locations this year.

The company aims to reach about 3,200 stores nationwide by the end of 2028.

The expansion comes as many Americans struggle with higher grocery prices and turn to stores that offer lower-cost options.

Aldi said the strong demand for affordable food is driving its plans. "In 2026 we're focused on making it even easier for customers to shop our aisles first," Aldi US CEO Atty McGrath said. "That means bringing ALDI to even more neighborhoods."

As part of its five-year growth plan, Aldi will enter Colorado for the first time and open more stores in the Southeast and West.

The company also plans to open three new distribution centers in Florida, Colorado, and Arizona to keep shelves stocked. In 2026, Aldi will open its first store in Maine, starting in Portland.

According to FoxBusiness, Aldi is also growing by converting existing stores. In the Southeast, the company plans to change nearly 80 Southeastern Grocers locations into Aldi stores in 2026.

Since buying Southeastern Grocers in 2024, Aldi has already converted and opened almost 90 stores, with more than 200 conversions expected by the end of 2027.

The chain's simple business model helps keep prices low. Aldi stores are smaller, sell mostly private-label products, and use fewer workers.

Shoppers put in a refundable quarter to use a cart, which cuts labor costs. Many items are displayed in boxes or on pallets to save time and money.

Aldi Gains 17 Million New Shoppers

More shoppers are choosing Aldi as budgets tighten. The company said 17 million new customers visited its stores in 2025 alone.

Store traffic has risen more than 50% since 2019, according to data from Placer.ai. In 2025, Aldi visits grew faster than those at Walmart, Kroger, and Albertsons, CNBC reported.

Experts say shoppers are changing habits. "Consumers now really are not looking for fancy stores," McGrath said.

"They're really savvy shoppers. They know that private labels can save them money without sacrificing quality."

Matthew Hamory of AlixPartners said discounters like Aldi are winning customers from traditional grocery chains. "You're buying good quality fresh food, good quality private brands," he said.

Even with its fast growth, Aldi still holds a small share of the U.S. grocery market at 2.8%, compared with Walmart's 21%. Still, the steady rise shows that many Americans are putting value first.

