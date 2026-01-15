NBA Trade Rumors: Are Spurs Ready to Pair Lauri Markkanen With Victor Wembanyama?

The San Antonio Spurs have patiently built around generational talent Victor Wembanyama, resisting the league-wide temptation to chase short-term splash moves.

However, a new blockbuster rumor suggests San Antonio could be preparing its toughest swing yet, involving Utah Jazz Star Lauri Markkanen.

Spurs' Growing Depth Sparks Trade Speculation

After landing De'Aaron Fox ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline, the Spurs suddenly boast one of the league's deepest young backcourts. With Fox joined by promising guards Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper, San Antonio has the flexibility few rebuilding teams possess.

That surplus has naturally fueled speculation about whether the Spurs could reallocate assets toward the frontcourt, where Wembanyama, despite his brilliance, still lacks a true star partner.

Beyond role players like Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk, San Antonio's interior depth remains thin, per Heavy. Adding an elite frontcourt scorer alongside Wembanyama could dramatically reshape the team's ceiling.

Lauri Markkanen Surfaces as a Potential Trade Target

Utah Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen has emerged as a potential blockbuster target for San Antonio. The rumored framework would send Markkanen to the Spurs in exchange for De'Aaron Fox, Kelly Olynyk, and two future first-round picks, according to the Dallas Hoops Journal.

While trading Fox so soon after acquiring him would be a surprise, San Antonio's confidence in its young guards makes the idea at least plausible. Markkanen's four-year contract and age alignment with Wembanyama strengthen the logic behind such a move.

Still, it remains purely speculative, with no indication that Utah is actively shopping its star.

Why Markkanen Is an Ideal Fit Next to Wembanyama

Lauri Markkanen is in the midst of a career year, averaging 27.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting efficiently across all three levels.

At seven feet tall, he provides elite floor spacing, off-ball scoring, and positional versatility, qualities that complement Wembanyama rather than crowd him.

As analyst James Piercey has noted, Markkanen would address a clear frontcourt need while allowing Wembanyama to remain the focal point on both ends of the floor. The pairing could create one of the NBA's most dangerous modern frontcourts.

Franchise-Defining Decision

The Spurs have shown patience throughout their rebuild, but rumors like this underscore a growing belief around the league: San Antonio may be closer to contention than its record suggests.

If the Spurs decide the time is right to accelerate their timeline, a Markkanen-Wembanyama pairing could be one of the best big man duos in today's NBA.

