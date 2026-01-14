Sports

Liam Rosenior Takes Blame After Robert Sánchez Errors Sink Chelsea in Game Against Arsenal 

A two costly errors could have saved the game for Chelsea, but it was too late already.

Chelsea's Carabao Cup semifinal dream suffered a major setback after a chaotic 3–2 home loss to Arsenal, but newly appointed head coach Liam Rosenior made one thing clear afterward: the blame starts with him.

Although the night was too hard to bear with slim margins and costly errors, Rosenior refused to single out individuals, instead framing the defeat as part of a bigger transition under his leadership.

Rosenior Backs Robert Sánchez After Costly Mistakes

According to ESPN, goalkeeper Robert Sánchez found himself under intense scrutiny after two early errors gifted Arsenal decisive momentum.

Ben White pounced on a mishandled corner inside seven minutes, before another lapse early in the second half allowed Viktor Gyökeres to extend the visitors' lead.

Despite audible frustration from the Stamford Bridge crowd, Rosenior publicly defended his No. 1. The Chelsea boss stressed that Sánchez is adjusting to a more demanding build-up system designed to withstand aggressive pressing, an approach that carries inherent risk.

Rosenior was explicit about accountability, insisting that any errors stemming from tactical instructions rest with the coaching staff, not the player. He also pointed to Sánchez's outstanding second-half save as evidence of his resilience and importance to the team.

Chelsea Show Fight Despite First-Leg Setback

To their credit, Chelsea refused to fold. Alejandro Garnacho pulled one back before halftime, injecting belief into the contest. Arsenal briefly reasserted control through Martín Zubimendi, whose goal capped a slick team move, but Garnacho struck again late to narrow the deficit.

The result leaves Chelsea with work to do ahead of the second leg at the Emirates Stadium on February 3. While the uphill task is undeniable, the late goal keeps the tie alive: both mathematically and psychologically.

Illness and Injuries Disrupt Chelsea's Preparation

Rosenior also revealed that Chelsea's preparations were far from ideal. A sickness bug ruled out Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens, while Cole Palmer and Reece James were sidelined as precautionary measures.

"I want to keep the ill players away from the group so it doesn't spread. I felt the energy levels of my group today was a really, really positive thing."

Palmer, in particular, remains a key focus, with Rosenior confirming a minor thigh strain. The club is expected to take a cautious approach, prioritizing long-term availability over short-term risk, with both Palmer and James targeting a return for the Premier League clash against Brentford.

Perspective Over Panic at Stamford Bridge

Despite the defeat, Rosenior struck a measured tone. He highlighted the squad's intensity, response, and belief, framing the loss as part of an evolving process rather than a defining failure.

