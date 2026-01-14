Tech AI

X Updates Grok to Avoid Producing Fake Bikini Photos, Bars Access to Non-Subscribers

X has surely felt the backlash.

X finally made its move to update Grok's policies on AI image generation after facing significant backlash as it will now avoid editing photos of real people into bikini shots and other sensitive scenarios.

Alongside this, Grok is also limiting the availability of its AI image generation by barring non-subscribers from accessing the feature, with only those who pay the monthly subscription getting the access.

X Updates Grok AI Image Editing Policy

X's Safety account shared a new announcement that details the updated policy for Grok's AI image generation, which reveals the many restrictions to promote a safer and more responsible use of the feature.

First off, the X Safety team shared their commitment and stance on the use of Grok safely, saying that they are against exploitation and unwanted sexual content.

The company said that they have "zero tolerance" for any forms of "child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity, and unwanted sexual content" on the platform. These massive changes all look to transform Grok's feature into a responsible generation machine that users can access and enjoy without harming people.

This follows the recent Grok AI image fiasco, where different users on X were able to ask the AI to create or edit photos into non-consensual sexual materials, which led to lawmakers calling for the takedown of both the X and Grok AI apps.

No More Editing People Into Bikinis

According to X, they are now implementing technological measures to prevent Grok from editing images of real people into bikini shots and other revealing images, with both paid and non-paying users getting the restriction.

Moreover, they are also geoblocking the AI image generation feature of Grok that transforms real people's clothes into bikinis, underwear, and other similar attire shots in regions where it is illegal.

Non-Subscribers Barred from Grok

Another massive update to the Grok account's AI image generation capabilities pertains to its availability to users as it will no longer be available to non-subscribers.

This effectively makes the Grok AI image editing feature paywalled to X Premium subscribers only, and the free accounts who previously enjoyed this feature will no longer have access to it.

Prior to this, both paid and non-paying subscribers were able to enjoy the AI image editing capabilities of the Grok account widely on X, and this led to abusing the experience throughout the platform.

Originally published on Tech Times

