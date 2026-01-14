Business

Chipotle Addresses False Ownership Claims Amid Bill Ackman Donation Controversy

Chipotle has publicly denied claims that billionaire investor Bill Ackman owns or is connected to the company after online calls for a boycott spread across social media.

The fast-casual restaurant chain responded Monday with a short message on Threads, stating clearly that "Bill Ackman is not affiliated with Chipotle."

The statement came after a viral post wrongly claimed Ackman owned Chipotle and urged customers to stop eating there.

The post followed news that Ackman donated $10,000 to a GoFundMe fundraiser supporting an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent involved in the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, NY Post reported.

Chipotle moved quickly to correct the record as the post gained attention. The company has no current ties to Ackman, despite his past role as a major investor.

The false claim spread fast, with some users calling for a boycott based on the mistaken belief that Ackman still controlled or owned the brand.

Bill Ackman Says He Tried to Help Victim's Family

Ackman confirmed on social media that he made the donation. He described the situation as "a tragedy" and said the officer was "doing his best to do his job."

He also said he planned to donate to a fundraiser for Good's family but was unable to do so in time.

His comments sparked strong reactions online, especially from critics who disagreed with his view of the incident.

The controversy comes amid ongoing protests tied to the shooting of Renee Nicole Good, which has drawn national attention.

The Department of Homeland Security has since sent additional ICE agents to Minneapolis. Officials claim Good used her vehicle in a dangerous way during the incident, while critics argue the agent should face charges.

According to FoxBusiness, Chipotle's connection to Ackman dates back to 2016, when his hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, revealed a 9.9% stake in the company.

At the time, Chipotle was struggling with food safety issues and falling sales. Ackman played an active role in pushing for leadership and strategy changes that helped the brand recover.

Over the years, Pershing Square slowly reduced its stake. During a November earnings call, Chipotle confirmed that Ackman's firm had fully exited the investment, ending nearly a decade-long relationship.

