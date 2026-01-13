NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Urges People to Stop Talking About AI's Potential Harms

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang skipped the popular GPU announcement during CES 2026 to pave the way for the next-gen AI platform, Rubin. It doesn't mean that graphics cards won't be sold by the company, but the focus will just be shifted to an AI-powered approach.

During the AI boom, Huang's net worth soared by nearly $100 billion. As an AI advocate, he believes that people should stop talking about its risks and focus instead on how it could help society.

Huang Criticizes Regulation and Fear-Based Messaging

On the "No Priors" podcast with Elad Gil and Sarah Guo, Huang called cautionary AI narratives "extremely hurtful," arguing that overemphasizing risks. From job losses to privacy concerns, it creates unnecessary fear that harms people, governments, and the tech industry.

Huang specifically targeted lobbying efforts that urge governments to impose heavy AI regulations.

"[It's] extremely hurtful, frankly, and I think we've done a lot of damage with very well-respected people who have painted a doomer narrative."

According to Huang, excessive caution slows innovation and prevents AI from achieving its full potential.

The NVIDIA CEO isn't alone in this viewpoint. Silicon Valley companies have invested heavily in political campaigns, with over $100 million spent in Super PACs promoting pro-AI messaging ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

What's more, this lobbying often frames AI as both transformative and risky, positioning major firms as essential guardians while limiting outside oversight.

Critics Warn Real AI Risks Remain

While Huang promotes optimism, critics note that real-world AI risks like job displacement, misinformation, and digital abuse cannot be ignored. Huang argues that fear discourages investment in "safer, more productive" AI applications, but offers few concrete solutions beyond accelerating AI development.

Some experts see this as a "build fast, figure it out later" mindset that conveniently aligns with Nvidia's financial interests, benefiting the company while sidestepping accountability for societal consequences.

Balancing Innovation With Responsibility

Huang's comments highlight the key tension in AI. According to Gizmodo, it's about driving innovation while addressing societal risks. Optimism fuels investment and breakthroughs, but unchecked enthusiasm could worsen inequality, privacy threats, and the spread of misinformation.

Huang's dismissal of "doomer" warnings can be alarming to others, especially since safety is not guaranteed with AI. There should still balance and check for every new change in society.

Originally published on Tech Times