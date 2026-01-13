Tech AI

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Urges People to Stop Talking About AI's Potential Harms

Huang believes that pouring more money into AI landscape makes the society safer.

By

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang skipped the popular GPU announcement during CES 2026 to pave the way for the next-gen AI platform, Rubin. It doesn't mean that graphics cards won't be sold by the company, but the focus will just be shifted to an AI-powered approach.

During the AI boom, Huang's net worth soared by nearly $100 billion. As an AI advocate, he believes that people should stop talking about its risks and focus instead on how it could help society.

Huang Criticizes Regulation and Fear-Based Messaging

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Treats Crowds During Night with Samsung, Hyundai

On the "No Priors" podcast with Elad Gil and Sarah Guo, Huang called cautionary AI narratives "extremely hurtful," arguing that overemphasizing risks. From job losses to privacy concerns, it creates unnecessary fear that harms people, governments, and the tech industry.

Huang specifically targeted lobbying efforts that urge governments to impose heavy AI regulations.

"[It's] extremely hurtful, frankly, and I think we've done a lot of damage with very well-respected people who have painted a doomer narrative."

According to Huang, excessive caution slows innovation and prevents AI from achieving its full potential.

The NVIDIA CEO isn't alone in this viewpoint. Silicon Valley companies have invested heavily in political campaigns, with over $100 million spent in Super PACs promoting pro-AI messaging ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

What's more, this lobbying often frames AI as both transformative and risky, positioning major firms as essential guardians while limiting outside oversight.

Critics Warn Real AI Risks Remain

While Huang promotes optimism, critics note that real-world AI risks like job displacement, misinformation, and digital abuse cannot be ignored. Huang argues that fear discourages investment in "safer, more productive" AI applications, but offers few concrete solutions beyond accelerating AI development.

Some experts see this as a "build fast, figure it out later" mindset that conveniently aligns with Nvidia's financial interests, benefiting the company while sidestepping accountability for societal consequences.

Balancing Innovation With Responsibility

Huang's comments highlight the key tension in AI. According to Gizmodo, it's about driving innovation while addressing societal risks. Optimism fuels investment and breakthroughs, but unchecked enthusiasm could worsen inequality, privacy threats, and the spread of misinformation.

Huang's dismissal of "doomer" warnings can be alarming to others, especially since safety is not guaranteed with AI. There should still balance and check for every new change in society.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Nvidia, AI
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Social Media Users Shocked to Find Grok Answering Questions As

Grok Access Blocked in Indonesia, Malaysia Amid Global Deepfake Safety Concerns

Adobe Firefly
Adobe Firefly Offers Temporary Unlimited Image Generation Following GPT-1.5 Integration
MLB Trade Rumors: Will Kyle Tucker Join the Los Angeles
MLB Trade Rumors: Kyle Tucker Could Benefit From These 3 Suitors, But Will Yankees Let Him Leave?
German Supermarket Chain Aldi To Buy Winn-Dixie And Harveys Supermarkets
Aldi Ramps Up US Expansion as Shoppers Seek Budget-Friendly Groceries
Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Treats Crowds During Night with Samsung, Hyundai
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Urges People to Stop Talking About AI's Potential Harms
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice