NBA Trade Rumors: Is Jonathan Kuminga Inching Closer to be a Lakers Soon?

As Jonathan Kuminga trade rumors continue to circulate the league, one team quietly worth monitoring is the Los Angeles Lakers.

With the NBA trade deadline approaching and the market for wings notably thin, Kuminga's uncertain future with the Golden State Warriors has drawn renewed interest from several contenders.

Lakers Keeping Tabs on Kuminga

The Kuminga rumors became more evident a few months ago when tension between him and the Warriors surfaced. The trade drama continued, but eventually, the young forward ended up signing in Golden State. However, that doesn't mean that he's already safe from being traded in this year's trade deadline.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Lakers remain focused on acquiring a true 3-and-D wing, a player with size who can defend on the perimeter and contribute offensively without needing the ball.

While that archetype remains their priority, Fischer noted that Los Angeles previously reached out to Golden State about Kuminga during last summer's restricted free agency standoff.

That interest hasn't disappeared. Sources say the Lakers have continued to monitor Kuminga's situation as they survey a limited wing market. No deal appears close, but Los Angeles is casting a wide net as it looks for perimeter help to support LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves during a pivotal stretch of the season.

Kings Still Interested, but Obstacles Persist

The Sacramento Kings remain one of the few teams consistently linked to Kuminga, though the same roadblocks that stalled talks last summer remain in place.

Golden State reportedly has little interest in taking back Malik Monk's contract, while Sacramento has been hesitant to include a future first-round pick. The team was also reportedly fearful that Kuminga would have his "breakout" season in Sacramento.

Without those elements, assembling a workable trade, especially one that might require a third team, has proven difficult. As a result, discussions have yet to gain real traction.

Fit Concerns and Diminished Value in the Golden State

At just 23 years old, Kuminga still carries long-term upside, but his fit alongside Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green has been inconsistent. This season, he is averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 32 percent from three-point range.

Those numbers, combined with fluctuating minutes and an unclear role, have impacted how teams around the league view him.

According to The Athletic's Nick Friedell, Kuminga's trade value is currently at an "all-time low," putting the Warriors in a difficult position. Moving him now risks selling at a low price but keeping him may limit roster flexibility.

Suns Cool on Trade Talks

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns appear to have backed away from any serious pursuit of Kuminga, per Bleacher Report. That shift coincides with their strong 24–15 start, which has reduced the urgency to make roster changes.

With Phoenix stepping aside and Sacramento facing structural hurdles, Kuminga's market looks narrower than it might have just months ago.

