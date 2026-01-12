Apple, Google Confirm Big Deal to Upgrade Siri, Apple Intelligence Using Gemini AI Models

Apple and Google have confirmed one of the biggest deals in the tech industry for 2026 as they announced their partnership to upgrade Siri and Apple Intelligence to their its next-gen versions.

Apple, Google Confirm Massive AI Deal

Apple and Google shared a joint statement which delivered one of the most surprising pieces of news in the tech industry.

The full joint statement from Apple and Google reads:

Apple and Google have entered into a multi-year collaboration under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google's Gemini models and cloud technology. These models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized Siri coming this year.

After careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google's AI technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for Apple users. Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute, while maintaining Apple's industry-leading privacy standards.

Based on the statement, Apple's Foundation Models will remain the main technology behind the AI experiences from the company, including Siri and Apple Intelligence, but they will get an "extra hand" and be based on Google's Gemini models in the future.

That said, there are still no exact timelines for when these next-generation, Google-powered Apple AI experiences are coming as of press time.

Next-Gen Siri Gets a Gemini Upgrade

One of the main priorities of this partnership is to power Apple's Siri to its next generation version, a technology which the company has already demonstrated before but has since delayed its release.

Apple faced significant challenges in developing the model that would deliver the new features for its AI voice assistant, with the company falling short on its claims and promises over the years.

It is important to note that since 2024's iOS 18 and the iPhone 16, Apple already talked about delivering the next-gen Siri, which features generative AI and more advanced technology, but this has yet to be seen.

With Gemini's help, Apple could achieve their plans.

Apple Intelligence Also Gets Gemini

It is not only Siri getting an upgrade in the future thanks to this Apple and Google partnership as Apple Intelligence, the main generative AI model of the Cupertino tech giant, is also getting it.

Custom Gemini models will soon power and train Apple's Foundational Models, and it is also expected to deliver upgrades to Apple Intelligence, but the exact new features or enhancements are yet to be unveiled.

Originally published on Tech Times