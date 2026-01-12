Tech

Samsung Galaxy S26 May Finally Solve Shoulder Surfing With AI-Powered Privacy Display

"Privacy Display" is rumored to be available in all Galaxy S26 models.

By

Samsung appears ready to improve smartphone security with its upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup. The highly anticipated AI-driven "Privacy Display" will no longer be limited to the Ultra model.

Instead, the standard Galaxy S26 and S26+ will also feature this cutting-edge technology, making advanced privacy accessible to more users.

End Shoulder Surfing For Good

Samsung Galaxy S25+

For years, smartphone users have faced the risk of "shoulder surfing," when sensitive information is visible to bystanders. From checking bank balances on a crowded train to entering passwords in a café, privacy is a constant concern.

Samsung's Privacy Display solves this elegantly, according to FN News. The screen stays clear for the user directly in front but dims or becomes unreadable when viewed from the side.

Unlike third-party screen protectors that can distort colors or reduce brightness, Samsung's solution is built directly into the hardware. The secret is a Flex Magic Pixel OLED panel that controls light at the pixel level, ensuring a narrow viewing angle without compromising clarity or color accuracy.

AI Makes Privacy Smarter

What sets Samsung's solution apart is context-aware AI. Open a banking app, and the phone automatically switches to privacy mode. Watch a video with friends, and the display widens its viewing angle in real time. This dynamic adjustment enhances usability while keeping sensitive data secure.

Because this feature is hardware-based, older models like the Galaxy S24 and S25 won't receive it through software updates, Digital Trends reported. The new panel ensures privacy works seamlessly without affecting overall performance.

What About the Galaxy S26 Ultra?

With standard S26 models gaining the Privacy Display, the Ultra variant may need additional standout features to justify its premium price.

Features like anti-reflective Gorilla Glass Armor could remain exclusive, but Samsung might introduce new differentiators to keep the Ultra appealing.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Samsung
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Social Media Users Shocked to Find Grok Answering Questions As

Grok Access Blocked in Indonesia, Malaysia Amid Global Deepfake Safety Concerns

Android Phone
Google Insider Urges Aspiring AI Product Managers to 'Be Like Crabs,' But Why?
WhatsApp Introduces AI-Powered Writing Help to Transform Messaging
UAE Warns Banking Customers to be on 'High Alert' For Zero-Day WhatsApp Security Breach
Meta Strikes $10 Billion Cloud Deal With Google Amid AI
Meta Purchases Nuclear Power Energy for Its AI Infrastructure, Including Bill Gates' TerraPower
NFL Trade Rumors: 49ers Could Trade George Kittle If They
49ers TE George Kittle Suffers Achilles Injury After San Francisco's Win Over Philadelphia
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice